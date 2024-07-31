Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR removes holding period for property capital gains tax

New tax rates on property sales apply from July 1, 2024

By News Desk

The Finance Act of 2024 has eliminated the concept of the holding period for immovable properties acquired on or after July 1, 2024, as detailed in an income tax circular issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Under the revised sub-section (1A) of section 37, gains from the disposal of immovable property in Pakistan will be taxed as capital gains at rates specified in the First Schedule.

Previously, the tax rate on capital gains depended on the holding period, with a maximum rate of 15% for properties held for less than a year. The rate decreased progressively, reaching 0% for plots held for more than six years, constructed properties held for over four years, and flats held for more than two years.

Effective July 1, 2024, gains from property disposals will be taxed at a flat rate of 15% for those listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) at the time of disposal. 

For individuals and associations of persons (AOPs) not on the ATL, the tax rate will follow Division I of Part I of the First Schedule, while companies not on the ATL will be taxed according to Division II of the same schedule. However, the minimum rate for individuals and AOPs will not fall below 15%.

For properties acquired on or before June 30, 2024, the previous tax regime will remain in effect, meaning gains will still be taxed based on the holding period at rates existing before the implementation of the Finance Act, 2024.

Previous article
Searle to sell its entire shareholding in Pakistani subsidiary  
Next article
PHDL transfers title, possession of Regent Plaza to SIUT Trust
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Consumer rights

Tribunal upholds CCP’s penalty on cable manufacturers for concealing cash coupons 

Inquiry reveals 18 electric cable manufacturers were engaged in the deceptive practice of inserting cash or cash coupons inside the bundle packs, benefitting only electricians while deceiving the end consumers. 

Gulf employers shun Pakistani workforce, preferring Bangladesh workers, senate panel told

Rs 50 billion subsidy announced for households using less than 200 units

FBR chairman Tiwana seeks early retirement amid disputes with PM Office

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.