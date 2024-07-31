Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt cuts petrol prices for first half of August 2024, LPG prices rise

The new rates will take effect from August 1, 2024

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the federal government announced a substantial reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August 2024. The new rates, which take effect from August 1, 2024, were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a notification from the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices have been cut by Rs6.17 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs269.43. High-speed diesel has also seen a decrease, with its price reduced by Rs10.86 to Rs272.77 per litre. Light-speed diesel prices are down by Rs5.72, now at Rs160.53 per litre. Additionally, kerosene oil prices have dropped by Rs6.32, setting the new rate at Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.

In contrast, earlier on Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for August 2024. According to Ogra’s notification, the LPG price has been raised by Rs2.72 per kilogram, bringing the new rate to Rs236.99 per kg starting August 1.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been adjusted upwards by Rs26.90, now priced at Rs2,796.56. This is an increase from July’s price of Rs2,769.66 for the same cylinder.

Previous article
Citi breached a rule meant to keep banks safe, made liquidity reporting errors
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX loses around 700 points to close below 78,000

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a dramatic downturn as the KSE-100 index plummeted more than 700 points during intraday trading, following...

Agri-tech pivotal for boosting productivity

Service Industries approves issuance of Employees Stock Options Scheme 

PHDL transfers title, possession of Regent Plaza to SIUT Trust

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.