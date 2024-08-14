PM vows to provide relief on electricity bills soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that he will soon deliver “good news” to the nation regarding a reduction in electricity bills, emphasizing that lowering energy costs is crucial for the progress of Pakistan’s industry and agriculture.

Speaking at the Independence Day ceremony, the Prime Minister also revealed plans to present a five-year economic strategy aimed at steering the country towards sustainable growth.

During his address, Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Muslims under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, which led to the creation of Pakistan. He acknowledged the numerous challenges the nation has faced over the past 77 years, including internal and external conspiracies and economic difficulties.

Sharif also addressed the public’s concerns about inflation, unemployment, and the burden of high electricity bills. He emphasized the importance of tackling these issues and learning from past experiences to better plan for the future.

Despite predictions of Pakistan’s failure, the Prime Minister highlighted the country’s resilience over the past 77 years and recognized the achievements of those who have contributed to its development.

Sharif urged the nation to move away from dependency and to align with the principles of Quaid-e-Azam in order to overcome the current challenges.

The Prime Minister assured that the government is working diligently to reduce electricity prices and promised to provide updates on this matter in the coming days. He also reiterated his commitment to addressing inflation and implementing measures to support economic growth through his upcoming five-year economic plan.