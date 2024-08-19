Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

New visa policy now in effect: citizens of 126 countries free e-visas to visit Pakistan

Effective from Independence Day, the policy cements the government’s attempts to put Pakistan on the global tourism map

Profit Report
Profit Report

It is now possible for more than 80% of the people on the planet to visit Pakistan with a free e-visa, and for every citizen of the Gulf Arab states to visit Pakistan without a visa at all.

The policy, which had initially been announced last July by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, went into effect on Independence Day this year and makes it possible for many more people to visit Pakistan than was previously possible. Citizens of the Gulf Arab states join the citizens of Nepal and the Maldives in being able to visit Pakistan without any visas at all.

In addition to the two member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and all the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a third segment of people will also be allowed visas on arrival for Pakistan: Sikh pilgrims, who are not citizens of India, and who want to visit Sikh holy sites in Pakistan.

The move represents a continuity of policy between the otherwise fierce rivals in the currently ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the party they deposed from power, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI). It is almost entirely the result of desperation on the part of the government of Pakistan to earn foreign exchange revenue. The hope is that by making it easier for people to book travel to Pakistan, the government may be able to lure more foreign travelers – and their dollar-denominated spending power – to Pakistan.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.