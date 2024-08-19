New visa policy now in effect: citizens of 126 countries free e-visas to visit Pakistan

It is now possible for more than 80% of the people on the planet to visit Pakistan with a free e-visa, and for every citizen of the Gulf Arab states to visit Pakistan without a visa at all.

The policy, which had initially been announced last July by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, went into effect on Independence Day this year and makes it possible for many more people to visit Pakistan than was previously possible. Citizens of the Gulf Arab states join the citizens of Nepal and the Maldives in being able to visit Pakistan without any visas at all.

In addition to the two member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and all the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a third segment of people will also be allowed visas on arrival for Pakistan: Sikh pilgrims, who are not citizens of India, and who want to visit Sikh holy sites in Pakistan.