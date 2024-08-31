Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Experts advocate for swift solar power expansion amid rising energy costs

Calls for solarization intensify as electricity bills soar, highlighting urgent need for renewable energy

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Amid escalating electricity tariffs and growing economic pressures, energy sector experts have underscored the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of solar power across Pakistan. At the Solar Power Conclave and Technology Excellence Awards 2024 held on Friday, speakers emphasized the critical role of solar energy in enhancing the nation’s energy security and reducing dependence on costly fossil fuels.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, voiced public concerns over the sharp rise in electricity bills. He called on the government to prioritize renewable energy sources like solar and wind to mitigate these financial burdens, especially for low-income households. “The soaring electricity bills have caused widespread distress. The government must take responsibility and act swiftly to rectify this injustice,” Kundi stated.

Faizan Ali, a member of the Prime Minister’s Solarisation Committee, outlined the government’s ambitious plan to integrate 10 gigawatts of solar energy into the national grid within the next decade. He highlighted the committee’s commitment to expanding solar infrastructure, which is seen as a key solution to Pakistan’s ongoing energy crisis.

Experts at the conclave emphasized that rapid solar power expansion is not only crucial for reducing electricity costs but also for ensuring sustainable energy access for all Pakistanis. The focus on solar energy aligns with global trends and offers a pathway to a more resilient and environmentally friendly energy future for the country.

Previous article
Rupee strengthens on higher forex reserves and Moody’s upgrade
Next article
Massive pension fund fraud uncovered in Sindh district accounts offices
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.