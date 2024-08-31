Experts advocate for swift solar power expansion amid rising energy costs

LAHORE: Amid escalating electricity tariffs and growing economic pressures, energy sector experts have underscored the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of solar power across Pakistan. At the Solar Power Conclave and Technology Excellence Awards 2024 held on Friday, speakers emphasized the critical role of solar energy in enhancing the nation’s energy security and reducing dependence on costly fossil fuels.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, voiced public concerns over the sharp rise in electricity bills. He called on the government to prioritize renewable energy sources like solar and wind to mitigate these financial burdens, especially for low-income households. “The soaring electricity bills have caused widespread distress. The government must take responsibility and act swiftly to rectify this injustice,” Kundi stated.

Faizan Ali, a member of the Prime Minister’s Solarisation Committee, outlined the government’s ambitious plan to integrate 10 gigawatts of solar energy into the national grid within the next decade. He highlighted the committee’s commitment to expanding solar infrastructure, which is seen as a key solution to Pakistan’s ongoing energy crisis.

Experts at the conclave emphasized that rapid solar power expansion is not only crucial for reducing electricity costs but also for ensuring sustainable energy access for all Pakistanis. The focus on solar energy aligns with global trends and offers a pathway to a more resilient and environmentally friendly energy future for the country.