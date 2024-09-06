Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s fruit and juice exports to China soar: Frozen orange juice leads the way

Exports surge by 226% in early 2024, driven by strong demand for Pakistani produce in the Chinese market

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, JAN 25: Push-cart vendors sell seasonal fruits at Saddar Bazaar in Karachi on Wednesday, January 25, 2012. (Rizwan Ali/PPI Images).

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fruit and juice exports to China have seen remarkable growth this year, with a significant increase reported in the January-July 2024 period. According to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), exports of frozen orange juice from Pakistan reached unprecedented levels, highlighting the rising demand for Pakistani produce in the Chinese market.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy, attributed this surge to the benefits of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the dedicated efforts of the Pakistani government and exporters to diversify and expand their international reach. He emphasized that China’s increasing appetite for high-quality, nutritious fruits and juices has opened up lucrative opportunities for Pakistani producers.

“From January to July 2024, the export of fruit juices and related products to China exceeded $1.546 million, marking a 226% increase compared to the same period last year. Frozen orange juice alone accounted for over $1.54 million of these exports,” Qadir stated. He also noted the growing popularity of Pakistani fresh mangoes in China, with Chinese enterprises importing 4,214 kilograms of mangoes in the first seven months of this year. The popularity of Pakistani mangoes was further boosted by a gesture from Pakistan’s Prime Minister, who gifted mangoes to the Chinese leadership and enterprises.

The commercial counsellor highlighted that this robust export growth underscores the vast potential for further collaboration and trade between Pakistan and China in the agriculture sector.

Wei Ling Chen, Regional Director of Direct Access, a Chinese enterprise, shared that her company imported three to five tons of Pakistani mangoes this year. Before committing to the imports, MERAPC Solutions conducted extensive research, discovering that Pakistan, the birthplace of mangoes, boasts over 300 varieties. They selected Sindhri and Chaunsa, known for their superior quality, to introduce to the Chinese market.

“To ensure the best quality, we partner with high-quality mango orchards, focusing on the best varieties, planting techniques, picking, and packaging. Although Pakistani mangoes may not have a uniform size or bright, glossy skin, their natural growth process gives them a pure, delicious mango flavor,” Chen explained.

