Gold price drops by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan amid global decline

Local market prices follow international trends as gold per tola falls to Rs260,400, while silver remains steady.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend on Monday, mirroring a decline in international rates. The price of gold per tola in the local market dropped by Rs1,100, bringing it down to Rs260,400, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 10-gram gold also saw a reduction, decreasing by Rs943 to settle at Rs223,251. This decline follows a previous drop on Saturday, where the gold price fell by Rs2,000, closing at Rs261,500 per tola.

On the international front, gold prices also experienced a dip on Monday. The APGJSA reported that the international rate of gold was $2,490 per ounce, which included a $20 premium, marking a decrease of $7 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold prices in Pakistan had reached an all-time high of Rs263,700 per tola, reflecting the volatility in the market.

News Desk
News Desk

