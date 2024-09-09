Has the power crisis finally brought the telecom industry to its knees?

In the early 2000s, Pakistan’s landscape began to change. Tall metal structures started popping up across the country, from bustling cities to remote villages. These weren’t new buildings or monuments, but something that would transform the nation: cell phone towers.

At first, these towers were a sign of progress. Telecom companies raced to build them, each trying to cover more ground than their rivals. It was an exciting time. People in far-flung areas could suddenly call their loved ones. Farmers could check crop prices from their fields. Students could access the internet for their studies.

But as the years went by, something strange began to happen. The very towers that had brought so much change were becoming a problem. The telecom companies that had built them with such enthusiasm were now looking at them differently. These steel giants, once a source of pride, were turning into a headache.