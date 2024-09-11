Sign inSubscribe
Fauji Fertilizer’s board approves acquisition of Agritech Limited

FFC begins the process of due diligence, acquisition subject to regulatory approvals 

The Board of Directors of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) approved the acquisition of shares and control in Agritech Limited (AGL) along with any associated company(ies). 

FFCL shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the PSX. 

The decision comes after discussions and approvals from FFC’s Board, which have paved the way for the completion of necessary corporate and regulatory formalities. 

FFC has authorized the issuance of a Notice of Intention to Agritech, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

FFC has appointed Integrated Equities Limited as the Manager to the Offer and has sanctioned the commencement of due diligence and negotiation of acquisition terms. The formal acquisition process will proceed after fulfilling all regulatory and legal requirements.

