IMF urges Pakistan to strengthen policy credibility, broaden tax base

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Pakistan to rebuild policy-making credibility and entrench macroeconomic sustainability through consistent implementation of sound macro policies and a broadening of the tax base.

The IMF concluded the 2024 Article IV consultation and approved a 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan on Wednesday, worth SDR 5,320 million (262 per cent of quota, or around $7 billion). It also allowed an immediate disbursement of SDR 760 million (about $1 billion).

The IMF’s Executive Board said in its statement on Saturday that Pakistan has taken key steps to restore economic stability with consistent policy implementation under the 2023-24 Stand-by Arrangement (SBA). Growth has rebounded to 2.4 per cent in FY24, supported by activity in agriculture, while inflation has receded significantly, falling to single digits, amid appropriately tight fiscal and monetary policies.

“A contained current account and calm foreign exchange market conditions have allowed the rebuilding of reserve buffers. Reflecting disinflation and steadier domestic and external conditions, the State Bank of Pakistan has been able to cut the policy rate by a total of 450 bps since June also supported by an appropriately tight FY25 budget,” the board said.

Despite this progress, Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and structural challenges remain formidable. A difficult business environment, weak governance, and an outsized role of the state hinder investment, which remains very low compared to peers, while the tax base remains too narrow to ensure tax fairness, and fiscal sustainability and meet Pakistan’s large social and development spending needs.

In particular, spending on health and education has been insufficient to tackle persistent poverty, and inadequate infrastructure investment has limited economic potential and left Pakistan vulnerable to the impact of climate change. Without a concerted adjustment and reform effort, Pakistan risks falling further behind its peers.

Because of the progress and stability achieved under the 9-month 2023 SBA, the authorities are embarking on renewed efforts to address these challenges, build resilience and enable sustainable growth.

The IMF board formulated key priorities under the new EFF-supported program which include:

(i) rebuilding policy-making credibility and entrenching macroeconomic sustainability through consistent implementation of sound macro policies and a broadening of the tax base;

(ii) advancing reforms to strengthen competition, and raise productivity and competitiveness;

(iii) reforming SOEs and improving public service provision and energy sector viability; and

(iv) building climate resilience.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

“The implementation of sound policies over the past year has been critical to restoring economic stability, reduce near-term risks and rebuild confidence. Growth has returned, external pressures have eased with reserves doubling over the last year, and inflation has declined markedly. However, despite this progress, significant structural challenges remain, and ambitious and sustained efforts are needed to strengthen Pakistan’s resilience and economic prospects.”

Okamura further said that the authorities’ EFF-supported program provides a critical anchor to policies and structural reforms and provides a framework for partner financing.

“Continuing fiscal consolidation in FY25 and beyond, through enhanced revenue mobilization and prudent expenditure management, is critical to securing fiscal sustainability and reducing the crowding out of private investment,” Okamura added.

“Increasing revenue mobilization by broadening the tax base, removing special sectoral regimes, and placing a fairer burden on previously undertaxed sectors (including industrialists, developers, and large-scale agriculture), will enhance fairness and efficiency and create needed space for essential investments in human capital, infrastructure, and social spending. Complementary institutional and structural reforms will focus on strengthening federal-provincial institutional arrangements, improving tax administration and compliance, and making public investment management more effective.”

Okamura stated that timely energy tariff adjustments under the previous program have helped stabilize the energy sector’s circular debt. “Going forward, deep cost-side reforms are critical to securing the sector’s lasting viability and reducing its costs.”

He welcomed the recent decline in inflation, which allowed the SBP to lower the policy rate while maintaining an appropriately tight monetary stance.

“The buildup in foreign reserves should continue, supported by inflows under the Extended Arrangement, as well as price discovery in the interbank market to help buffer external shocks, attract financing, and protect competitiveness and growth. Strong action to address undercapitalized financial institutions and, more broadly, vigilance over the financial sector is needed to ensure financial stability,” Okamura said in his statement.

“Overcoming Pakistan’s longstanding structural challenges—most notably low productivity and economic openness, resource misallocation, and climate vulnerability—requires faster implementation of structural reforms. Reform priorities include advancing the SOE reform agenda; scaling back distortive incentives, promoting a level playing field for all business; strengthening governance and anti-corruption institutions; and continuing to build climate resilience.”

Executive Board Assessment

Executive Directors agreed with the thrust of the staff appraisal. They commended the authorities for strengthening policymaking over the past year under the Stand-by Arrangement, which has delivered renewed economic stability.

They urged continued strong commitment and ownership of sound policies and structural reforms under the Extended Arrangement to create the conditions for durable and inclusive growth and to put debt firmly on a downward trajectory.

They emphasized in particular the criticality of sustained program implementation, supported by capacity development and close collaboration with development partners, to mobilize additional financing and restore market access.

Directors also stressed the importance of vigilant monitoring of program implementation, close consultation with the Executive Board, and robust contingency planning to safeguard the program’s success.

They urged steadfast execution of the planned continued consolidation in the FY25 Budget and underscored the need for sustained gradual consolidation, underpinned by the strengthening of fiscal institutions, to durably improve debt sustainability.

In this regard, some Directors noted that given the ambitious growth projections, there is no room for policy slippages without undermining debt sustainability.

They also welcomed steps taken toward a fairer tax system and stressed the importance of additional revenue mobilization efforts by broadening the tax base and enhancing tax administration. Alongside prudent spending management, this will create space for essential investments in human capital, infrastructure, and social protection.

Directors also called for reforms to strengthen the fiscal framework, including federal-provincial institutional arrangements; measures to ensure the energy sector’s lasting sustainability, including through cost-based tariffs; and enhanced liquidity and debt management.

Directors supported continued tight and data-driven monetary policy to ensure that inflation continues moving toward the target range on a sustained basis.

They emphasized the importance of allowing the exchange rate to serve as a shock absorber, buffering competitiveness and helping rebuild reserves. Safeguarding financial stability requires enhancing the bank regulatory and supervisory frameworks, monitoring risks associated with the sovereign-bank nexus, and addressing long-undercapitalized financial institutions.

They also called for continued enhancements in the Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

Directors noted that Pakistan needs to move away from its state-led growth model, strengthen the business environment, and ensure a more even playing field with freer competition to reverse the decline in living standards. Priorities include reforming SOEs, removing trade barriers and market distortions, and strengthening governance frameworks.

They emphasized the need for further steps towards building climate resilience through the effective implementation of the C-PIMA action plan and enhanced climate adaptation investments.

Directors noted the Ex-post Peer Review assessment and the negative impact caused by deviations from programmed policies, and stressed the importance of strong ownership for program implementation and financing. They emphasized the need for effective communication to build broad consensus and support for reforms.

It is expected that the next Article IV consultation with Pakistan will be held in accordance with the Executive Board decision on consultation cycles for members with Fund arrangements.