SBP directs all banks, MFBs to install high-resolution CCTV cameras

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) to enhance their CCTV operations, requiring the installation of high-resolution cameras and the revision of internal Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This move comes as part of the central bank’s efforts to improve security measures in bank branches, particularly in high-risk areas.

According to a circular issued by the SBP, banks and MFBs must update their SOPs to include the installation of CCTV cameras at critical points within and around their branch premises, including ATMs and entrance points.

The cameras must meet a minimum specification of 5 megapixels (MP), replacing the previous requirement of 6 MP, and must be supported by appropriate storage devices and wiring to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

The SBP has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, for banks to install the upgraded CCTV systems in Tier 1 cities and high-risk areas as identified by the banks in their updated security protocols. Additionally, new branches and those undergoing renovations under the 2024 annual budget will be required to comply with the new camera installation standards.

Banks and MFBs also have the option to accelerate the installation of CCTV systems across their entire branch network. The SBP has requested that all banks submit a detailed plan for implementing these regulatory measures to the Banking Supervision Department.

The SBP confirmed that all other security-related instructions from previous circulars remain unchanged.