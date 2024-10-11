Pakistan Cables inks MoU with Saudi firm to collaborate in industrial, energy sectors 

Pakistan Cables Limited and Bahra Electric, a leading manufacturer of cables and electrical goods from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration in the industrial and energy sectors between the Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan Cables disclosed this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The agreement focuses on the development of electrical products for the energy sector, enhancing supply chain resilience, and expanding distribution networks.

This partnership is expected to foster long-term strategic collaboration and promote industrial development, contributing positively to economic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan Cables was incorporated as a private limited company on April, 22 1953. It was converted into a public limited company in 1955. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of copper rods, wires, cables and conductors, aluminium extrusion profiles and PVC compounds.

Bahra Electric was established in 2008 as Bahra Cables. Initially it focused purely on establishing its name in the wires and cables industry became the 48th largest wire and cable company globally within eight years. The company is now serving in 11 main product lines.