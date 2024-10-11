Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP greenlights Sapphire Fibres and Mindbridge’s joint acquisition of Uch Power

Partnership to boost market presence in Pakistan's thermal power sector

By News Desk
CCP

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the joint acquisition of Uch Power (Private) Limited and Uch-II Power (Private) Limited by Sapphire Fibres Limited and Mindbridge (Private) Limited.

This acquisition, formalized through a Sale and Purchase Agreement with UPLHC-I Limited, UPLHC-II Limited, and International Power Uch Holdings B.V., will transfer 100% ownership of Uch Power and Uch-II Power to the two acquirers.

The total investment for the acquisition reflects a significant commitment to both Uch Power I and Uch Power II. Sapphire Fibres and Mindbridge will each hold a 50% stake in both power plants.

Sapphire Fibres, a publicly listed company, specializes in textiles manufacturing and has ventured into power generation through its subsidiary, Sapphire Electric Company. Mindbridge, an IT services provider, is set to enter the power generation sector with this deal.

Uch Power and Uch-II Power are key players in Pakistan’s thermal power sector, operating gas-powered plants. This acquisition will enhance Sapphire Fibres’ position in thermal power generation while enabling Mindbridge to establish a foothold in the industry.

The CCP’s analysis identifies the relevant market for this transaction as ‘Thermal Power Generation – Independent Power Producer’ in Pakistan. The commission concluded that the acquisition will not result in market dominance, thereby ensuring sustained competition in the sector.

Previous article
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia seal over $2 billion investment agreements
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Chinese firm cultivates medicinal aloe vera in Pakistan for export to...

ISLAMABAD: Chinese firm has cultivated medicinal aloe vera in Pakistan for export to China. In a lush, green field in Punjab, rows of medicinal aloe...

Car sales rise by 24% YoY in September 2024

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase by $106 million, reaches $10.81bn

Unilever exits Russia with sale of all assets to local company

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.