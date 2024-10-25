Short-term inflation eases by 0.22% 

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), further eased by 0.22% for the week ended on October 24, 2024, while it recorded at 15.15% in comparison with the same week of last year.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, significant decrease was observed in the prices of Chicken (7.12%), Onions (5.07%), Gur (2.07%), Wheat Flour (1.16%), Pulse Mash (1.14%), Sugar (0.77%), Pulse Gram (0.64%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.58%) and LPG (0.01%).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups/quintiles.

PBS data shows that an increase was observed in the prices of Potatoes (3.33%), Garlic (2.97%), Pulse Moong (2.84%), Eggs (2.02%), Bananas (0.75%), Cooked Daal (0.64%), Tomatoes (0.48%), Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (0.36%), Firewood (0.29%) and Cigarettes (0.08%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.15%, Gas Charges for Q1 (570.00%), Pulse Gram (82.50%), Onions (50.25%), Chicken (39.12%), Pulse Moong (36.94%), Powdered Milk (25.37%), Beef (23.46%), Shirting (17.02%), Cooked Daal (15.14%), Garlic (14.76%), Georgette (13.13%) and Ladies Sandal (12.52%).

While major decrease was observed in the prices of Wheat Flour (31.88%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (20.32%), Chilies Powder (20.00%), Diesel (17.05%), Petrol (12.77%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (8.95%), Rice Basmati Broken (7.64%), Sugar (5.94%), Eggs (5.88%), Bread (5.55%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (4.76%) and Washing Soap (0.73%).