Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Short-term inflation eases by 0.22% 

Out of 51 items, prices of 13 items increased, 10 items decreased and 28 items remained stable for the week ended on October 24, 2024

By News Desk

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), further eased by 0.22% for the week ended on October 24, 2024, while it recorded at 15.15% in comparison with the same week of last year. 

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, significant decrease was observed in the prices of Chicken (7.12%), Onions (5.07%), Gur (2.07%), Wheat Flour (1.16%), Pulse Mash (1.14%), Sugar (0.77%), Pulse Gram (0.64%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.58%) and LPG (0.01%). 

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups/quintiles. 

PBS data shows that an increase was observed in the prices of Potatoes (3.33%), Garlic (2.97%), Pulse Moong (2.84%), Eggs (2.02%), Bananas (0.75%), Cooked Daal (0.64%), Tomatoes (0.48%), Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (0.36%), Firewood (0.29%) and Cigarettes (0.08%). 

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable. 

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.15%, Gas Charges for Q1 (570.00%), Pulse Gram (82.50%), Onions (50.25%), Chicken (39.12%), Pulse Moong (36.94%), Powdered Milk (25.37%), Beef (23.46%), Shirting (17.02%), Cooked Daal (15.14%), Garlic (14.76%), Georgette (13.13%) and Ladies Sandal (12.52%). 

While major decrease was observed in the prices of Wheat Flour (31.88%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (20.32%), Chilies Powder (20.00%), Diesel (17.05%), Petrol (12.77%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (8.95%), Rice Basmati Broken (7.64%), Sugar (5.94%), Eggs (5.88%), Bread (5.55%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (4.76%) and Washing Soap (0.73%). 

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 25, 2024
Next article
AI investment propels Microsoft CEO’s compensation to $79M in 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns

Recent SOE appointments in policy roles within the Ministry of Energy are drawing criticism for potential bias, risking fairness in decision-making and stalling private sector growth in energy sector

PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally

PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments

Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.