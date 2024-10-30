Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistani tractors make debut in East Africa with first shipment to Kenya and Tanzania

The inaugural consignment, imported by Masai Trekta Company Ltd., marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s agricultural exports.

By APP

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development for Pakistan’s agricultural export sector, the first consignment of Pakistani tractors has successfully arrived in Tanzania, destined for Masai Trekta Company Ltd., a prominent firm operating in both Kenya and Tanzania.

The tractors, imported from Lahore-based Pak Tractors House, represent a significant step forward in enhancing agricultural productivity in East Africa. This shipment was facilitated by the commercial section of the Pakistani embassy in Nairobi, which played a key role in supporting the importer.

This initiative not only strengthens trade relations between Pakistan and East Africa but also highlights the quality and reliability of Pakistani agricultural machinery. The introduction of these tractors is expected to aid local farmers in improving their productivity and efficiency, ultimately contributing to the region’s agricultural development.

Officials from Pak Tractors House expressed optimism about future shipments and collaborations, emphasizing the potential for increased trade between Pakistan and the East African market. The success of this consignment could pave the way for more Pakistani agricultural exports to the region, fostering economic ties and supporting local farmers in their endeavors.

Previous article
HUBCO reports Rs20.3 billion profit in 1QFY25 amid revenue decline
Next article
NEPRA reserves decision on 71 paisa reduction in power tariff
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Finance ministry projects inflation between 6-7% in October

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry has shared an optimistic forecast for the economy, citing a decline in inflation and growth in key sectors like manufacturing and...

Textile exporters raise alarm over Rs328.5 billion refund delays

Google Fined $2.5 Decillion by Russian Court – Amount Exceeds Global Wealth

Bank Makramah secures Rs5 billion investment to meet regulatory capital requirements

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.