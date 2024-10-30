Pakistani tractors make debut in East Africa with first shipment to Kenya and Tanzania

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development for Pakistan’s agricultural export sector, the first consignment of Pakistani tractors has successfully arrived in Tanzania, destined for Masai Trekta Company Ltd., a prominent firm operating in both Kenya and Tanzania.

The tractors, imported from Lahore-based Pak Tractors House, represent a significant step forward in enhancing agricultural productivity in East Africa. This shipment was facilitated by the commercial section of the Pakistani embassy in Nairobi, which played a key role in supporting the importer.

This initiative not only strengthens trade relations between Pakistan and East Africa but also highlights the quality and reliability of Pakistani agricultural machinery. The introduction of these tractors is expected to aid local farmers in improving their productivity and efficiency, ultimately contributing to the region’s agricultural development.

Officials from Pak Tractors House expressed optimism about future shipments and collaborations, emphasizing the potential for increased trade between Pakistan and the East African market. The success of this consignment could pave the way for more Pakistani agricultural exports to the region, fostering economic ties and supporting local farmers in their endeavors.