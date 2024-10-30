Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP secures Rs529 billion in floating rate PIB auction

SBP surpasses target amid strong investor demand

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a recent auction, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) successfully raised Rs529.46 billion through floating rate Pakistan Investment Bonds, surpassing its target of Rs500 billion. This event, held on Wednesday, included the sale of 5-year and 10-year bonds with semiannual payouts.

The cut-off prices were set at 96.9831 for the 5-year bonds and 93.4988 for the 10-year bonds, while all bids for 2-year bonds were turned down. Overall, the SBP attracted bids totaling Rs963.77 billion, showcasing robust investor interest.

Of the total amount raised, Rs514.3 billion came from competitive bids, with an additional Rs15.16 billion from non-competitive bids. In its previous auction on October 16, 2024, the SBP secured Rs409 billion in PIBs-PFL against a target of Rs450 billion, with cut-off prices of 99.6532 for 2-year PIB-PFL, 96.8222 for 5-year bonds, and 93.5065 for the 10-year bonds.

Previous article
Finance ministry sees positive trends in manufacturing and agriculture in October 2024
Next article
Pakistan, Maldives agree to form joint working groups on various sectors
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA reserves decision on 71 paisa reduction in power tariff

National Power Control Center (NPCC) reported that solarization and a reduction in demand have led to peak hours extending until 1 AM

Pakistani tractors make debut in East Africa with first shipment to Kenya and Tanzania

HUBCO reports Rs20.3 billion profit in 1QFY25 amid revenue decline

BOP reports 58% growth for first 9 months of 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.