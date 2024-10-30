SBP secures Rs529 billion in floating rate PIB auction

ISLAMABAD: In a recent auction, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) successfully raised Rs529.46 billion through floating rate Pakistan Investment Bonds, surpassing its target of Rs500 billion. This event, held on Wednesday, included the sale of 5-year and 10-year bonds with semiannual payouts.

The cut-off prices were set at 96.9831 for the 5-year bonds and 93.4988 for the 10-year bonds, while all bids for 2-year bonds were turned down. Overall, the SBP attracted bids totaling Rs963.77 billion, showcasing robust investor interest.

Of the total amount raised, Rs514.3 billion came from competitive bids, with an additional Rs15.16 billion from non-competitive bids. In its previous auction on October 16, 2024, the SBP secured Rs409 billion in PIBs-PFL against a target of Rs450 billion, with cut-off prices of 99.6532 for 2-year PIB-PFL, 96.8222 for 5-year bonds, and 93.5065 for the 10-year bonds.