ECC greenlights Rs2.94 billion for enhanced e-passport services

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a grant of Rs2.94 billion on Friday for the acquisition of two e-passport personalisation systems and six desktop personalisation machines. This investment aims to ensure the “uninterrupted and smooth” operation of the Director General Immigration & Passports, according to a statement from the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired the ECC meeting where the Technical Supplementary Grant proposed by the Ministry of Interior received approval.

This decision follows the recent policy change that allows citizens to apply for passports at any district, rather than being restricted to the Regional Passport Office (RPO) corresponding to their permanent or temporary address as indicated on their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

In May, 24/7 services were introduced at passport offices in Karachi and Lahore to ease the workload and reduce applicant wait times. The introduction of these new systems is anticipated to further enhance operations within the passport department.

During the meeting, the ECC also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, transferring Rs30 billion earmarked for FY2024-25 under the “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project” to the Finance Division for distribution to the Government of Sindh, following established budgetary procedures.

Additionally, the ECC reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research for the allocation of both domestic and imported wheat stocks to food-deficient regions for the 2024-25 food year. The committee decided that allocations would be based on a ratio established earlier this year, with quality checks required prior to distribution.

Moreover, the ECC approved an additional export of 500,000 metric tons of surplus sugar and a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs252.711 million to the Capital Development Authority, ensuring continued civic services for the Prime Minister’s Office and its staff. Furthermore, a grant of Rs1.8 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Defence for the overhaul of engines on two VVIP aircraft used for state duties.