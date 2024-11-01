Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC greenlights Rs2.94 billion for enhanced e-passport services

Approval includes new personalisation systems to streamline immigration processes amid passport issuance reforms.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a grant of Rs2.94 billion on Friday for the acquisition of two e-passport personalisation systems and six desktop personalisation machines. This investment aims to ensure the “uninterrupted and smooth” operation of the Director General Immigration & Passports, according to a statement from the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired the ECC meeting where the Technical Supplementary Grant proposed by the Ministry of Interior received approval.

This decision follows the recent policy change that allows citizens to apply for passports at any district, rather than being restricted to the Regional Passport Office (RPO) corresponding to their permanent or temporary address as indicated on their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

In May, 24/7 services were introduced at passport offices in Karachi and Lahore to ease the workload and reduce applicant wait times. The introduction of these new systems is anticipated to further enhance operations within the passport department.

During the meeting, the ECC also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, transferring Rs30 billion earmarked for FY2024-25 under the “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project” to the Finance Division for distribution to the Government of Sindh, following established budgetary procedures.

Additionally, the ECC reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research for the allocation of both domestic and imported wheat stocks to food-deficient regions for the 2024-25 food year. The committee decided that allocations would be based on a ratio established earlier this year, with quality checks required prior to distribution.

Moreover, the ECC approved an additional export of 500,000 metric tons of surplus sugar and a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs252.711 million to the Capital Development Authority, ensuring continued civic services for the Prime Minister’s Office and its staff. Furthermore, a grant of Rs1.8 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Defence for the overhaul of engines on two VVIP aircraft used for state duties.

Previous article
NEPRA reveals a ‘net increase’ in November energy bills. What does this mean for consumers?
Next article
KP govt expresses interest in PIA acquisition amidst bidding challenges
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.