Zong had the headstart in 4G internet. How did it fall behind?

Today mobile broadband has become a necessity for majority of the people in Pakistan, an essential service whose absence would make our lives an arduous task, making it difficult for us to survive. We have become accustomed to mobile broadband to such an extent that it plays a pivotal role in every sphere of our lives, be it booking a cab for travelling, ordering food from our favorite restaurants, learning new skills via online courses, or moving funds through online banking channels.

It is a technology which has enabled Pakistanis to transcend geographical boundaries and traditional socioeconomic status to realize their true economic potential. The extensive utilization of mobile broadband technology has transformed into a giant industry of Rs372 billion, where each mobile network operator is arm wrestling one another to persuade you to utilize their network through a variety of strategies.

While there are four mobile network operators in Pakistan, each with its own strengths and peculiarities but who rules the mobile broadband market? Profit presents this story that will take you on an explorative journey of the mobile broadband industry in Pakistan.

Evolution of the internet in Pakistan

The internet was introduced in Pakistan in the year 1993 as a UNDP-funded project named the Sustainable Development Networking Program (SDNPK), after a couple of years in 1995, Digicom, initiated an online dial-up service in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, which offered a speed of merely 66 kbps.

Afterwards, the state-owned PTCL launched its own dial-up services during the same year. The usage of the internet during the time was extremely limited and restricted to urban areas, as the service providers offered slow internet speeds at high costs. The internet was mostly utilized in educational institutions, government departments, and businesses.

Pakistan’s telecom sector liberalized at the start of the new millennium, which led to intense competition and lower prices. In 2001, PTCL brought its Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) broadband services to the market, which provided significantly faster speeds in comparison to dial-ups. It was also the time when private internet service providers started jumping onto the bandwagon, which further enhanced the internet’s accessibility.

The extensive availability of the internet increased the popularity of online content, email services, and early websites. Email became a popular mode of communication, while chat platforms like MSN Messenger, ICQ, and Yahoo Messenger caught the fancy of the youth. Moreover, cyber cafes mushroomed across major cities. They offered hourly internet access to customers who could nt afford to install an internet connection at their homes.

Hence, broadband services started expanding at an unprecedented rate during the mid-2000s due to increased consumption of online content, where PTCL emerged as the market leader through its DSL offerings and wireless broadband providers such as Wateen Telecom and Wi-Tribe entered the market.

However, 2014, marked the beginning of the most revolutionary era in the history of Pakistan’s internet as the Government of Pakistan decided to auction 3G and 4G spectrums to telecom companies in Pakistan. This endeavor introduced high-speed mobile broadband in the country, which not only provided impetus to broadband penetration, particularly in rural and remote areas but also enabled the telecom sector to reach the next evolutionary stage of technological advancement.

This was the time when majority of the population owned feature phones and smartphone penetration in the country was extremely low, close to 10% or less. They barely had access to a stable and high-speed mobile broadband. Thus, the introduction of even 3G technology, which was introduced more than a decade ago in Japan was a notable transition for Pakistani customers.

Beginnings of the Mobile Broadband Market and Zong’s 4G Headstart

In 2014, when the government auctioned the 3G and 4G spectrums, four 3G and two 4G spectrums were offered, four major operators, namely Zong, Mobilink, Telenor, and Ufone bought 3G spectrums. Each of them bought the 3G spectrum at barely above the base price of $295 million except Zong, which paid $307 million. Every operator secured a 3G spectrum except Warid, which did not participate in the auction due to financial distress. However, Zong went one step ahead and bought the 4G spectrum as well to become the only telecom company to offer 4G services in the country.

Zong was the latest entrant in the Pakistani market, which commenced operations in 2008, after its acquisition of Paktel in 2007. The company initially controlled a negligible market share of 2% but it managed to become the third largest operator in the market by number of subscribers by 2014 through its strategy of offering services at a lower rate than the industry average.

However, the core focus of the company remained data, as it believed it to be the future of the telecom business because revenues for telecom companies through traditional streams like voice and SMS faced intense competition and yielded modest results. Hence, the company decided to go all in on data by buying a 4G spectrum for a sum of $210 million. Thus, the company spent $517 million in total on both licenses.

Soon after the conclusion of the auction, Warid revealed its plans to launch 3G and 4G services without actually buying the spectrum, as when it entered the market in 2004, it had acquired a “technology-neutral” license from the Government of Pakistan, which allowed it to offer 3G and 4G services using its existing spectrum.

Therefore, we had two operators offering 4G services and three operators providing 3G services after the auction. As soon as Zong launched its 4G services, it took the market by storm, it attracted 4G subscribers by leaps and bounds, Zong had 105,000 4G subscribers in 2015, its 4G subscribers increased to 7.4 million by the end of 2018, where it grew at an astonishing rate of 312.2% per annum. During the first two years, it grew so rapidly that it catered to more than 70% of the 4G subscribers in Pakistan.

Zong displayed such robust growth that all the telecom operators were taken aback. Hence, as soon as the government auctioned 4G spectrums once again in 2016, both Mobilink and Telenor bought the 4G spectrum for themselves in order to avoid further damage from Zong’s ruthless march. Ufone remained the only company, which did not transition to the 4G technology and that cost the company big time as of the Rs8.9 billion of revenue that Zong took from its competitors in 2015, Rs6 billion came from the books of Ufone.

Now, Warid had launched its 4G services and was generating the highest Data – ARPU per month of Rs504 in the industry, however, it lacked the financial muscle to fully develop its 4G infrastructure. Hence, Mobilink acquried Warid in November 2015 and the new merged company was rebranded to Jazz in January 2017.

The merger of Mobilink and Warid along with the acquisition of the 4G spectrum played a crucial role in enabling the company to create space in the segment of 4G services, where it controlled around 29.0% of the 4G subscribers by 2018. The urban-based 4G subscriber base of Warid along with its great network quality boosted the 4G segment of Jazz, but Telenor was not far behind as it had 20.6% of the 4G subscribers as well.

Aslam Hayat, the former Chief Strategy Officer at Telenor, expressed his thoughts on the merger by stating that “Jazz, the leader in the mobile broadband market, received an advantage by integrating with Warid, which had a higher ARPU customers and a better network quality. Moreover, Warid’s customer base was concentrated around urban centres, which created a club effect and boosted Jazz’s market share significantly.”

By 2018, although Zong was leading the 4G segment by controlling almost half of the 4G subscribers and data usage, it was still behind telecom operators like Jazz and Telenor in the overall mobile broadband market, which had larger market shares of 33.1% and 31.4%, respectively. Zong had a market share of 23.5%, whereas Ufone found itself in the last place with a market share of only 11.3%.

The paradigm shift in the mobile broadband market

The mobile broadband market in Pakistan developed at a swift pace from 2018 to 2023, where the mobile broadband penetration increased from 27.0% to 52.3%, and 65% of mobile subscribers started using broadband services, whereas the number stood at only 37% in 2018.

Moreover, 90% of mobile broadband subscribers were using 4G services by 2023, which conspicuously reflects technological evolution in the mobile broadband space. This became possible due to the augmentation of BTS sites and the widespread availability of 4G-enabled data handsets. Thus, the mobile broadband market evolved with the evolving technology.

Jazz continued to expand its 4G subscriber base owing to its extensive investment in its 4G infrastructure post the merger, which allowed the company to provide greater coverage of 4G services and high download speeds. This could be confirmed by the Quality of Service surveys conducted by PTA in the fourth quarter of FY23. Moreover, 90% of Jazz users can access its 4G services across both urban and rural areas as per Opensignal.

This great 4G network along with the introduction of a diverse range of digital services maximized the customer’s attention span on its network and increased its share of 4G subscribers to 38.0% by 2023. It overtook Zong’s share of 4G subscribers post 2019 and established itself as the emperor of the mobile broadband market. As of 2023, Jazz generated a Data – ARPU per month of Rs318.5 and controlled 48.1% of the mobile broadband market overall.

(Note: The market shares of 2018 have been calculated with the help of Data – ARPU per month of CMOs provided by the PTA annual report 2020, p. 62).

On the contrary, we have Zong whose 4G subscribers have increased substantially as well since 2018 but not at the same speed as Jazz. The primary reason being its less impressive coverage of 4G services, specifically in rural areas, as its coverage in urban areas is exceptional. Although Zong lags behind in terms of coverage of 4G services, it offers higher latency than Jazz.

Zong has a data-first strategy, it offers the cheapest broadband rates in the country around 18.3 per GB. Its cheap data packages and high latency make it ideal for gaming, video conferencing and other real-time interactive applications which is why the network has the highest data usage of 4,163 PB (4.365 billion GB). As of 2023, Zong has a share of 38% in data usage in comparison to Jazz’s share of 34.0% but that has also not proven enough for the company to speed past Jazz as the network now possesses around 29% of the 4G subscribers, while Jazz holds around 38.0%.

It lags behind Jazz in terms of subscribers for both voice and SMS and broadband services, as although customers mostly utilize broadband services, they also require voice and SMS services. They prefer to own a sim, which could provide them the best of both worlds. Hence, Zong was only able to generate a Data – ARPU per month of Rs190.1 in 2023 despite its data-first strategy and held a market share of only 21.5%.

Mr. Hayat in an exclusive interview with Profit elaborated, “When Zong launched its 4G services earlier than everyone else, it had a first movers advantage which allowed it to expand rapidly, however, as 4G enabled handsets became widely available, and Jazz and Telenor bought more 4G spectrum, they started catching up. Furthermore, Zong’s strategic focus was on data and dongles, not voice and SMS. This data centric strategy has also adversely affected the company’s market share as subscribers opt for networks that provide full telecommunication service, rather than just high-speed internet.”

Laggards in the 4G race, can they unite to accelerate?

Telenor had a decent market share in the mobile broadband industry initially as it immediately became the market leader in the 3G segment when it was launched. It had 31.3% of 3G subscribers in 2015. It was neck to neck with Jazz in terms of mobile broadband market share until as late as 2018 as it witnessed a reasonable beginning in the 4G segment as well.

However, as time progressed, competition intensified, specifically after the merger of Mobilink and Warid. Hence, its Data APRU per month started declining, it went from Rs316.5 in 2018 to Rs256.5 in 2023, while its share of 4G subscribers and data usage stagnated. Its strategy of targeting low-income rural population in order to build a vast customer base also played a fundamental role in its decline. It acquired the 850 MHz spectrum at a mammoth cost of $395 million for its 4G services. However, the move didn’t yield the desired results as that frequency was only supported by relatively expensive smartphones, which were unaffordable for majority of its customer base. Hence, its market share declined to 21.3% in 2023.

Now coming towards Ufone, it was the only company which did not offer 4G services until 2019, when it launched 4G services with the government’s approval but without actually purchasing the 4G spectrum. Ufone was the only company which had more 3G subscribers than 4G subscribers until 2021. However, the company has upgraded its BTS sites over the past couple of years, which has enhanced its 4G tower base from 4,077 to 10,118, while its share of 4G subscribers has increased to 11.0%. Nevertheless, it still has small shares in terms of data usage and revenue, around 9.3% and 8.9%, respectively.

Having said that, one should not forget that PTCL bought 100% stake in Telenor in 2023, which will likely merge both Ufone and Telenor in the coming months, however, the completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

This merger will provide a multitude of synergies to Ufone, foremost being consolidating its position in the mobile broadband market and enhancing its coverage in both rural and urban areas as Telenor’s primary customer base resides in rural areas, while Ufone’s customer base is centred around urban areas.

The combined data usage of both customer bases will cross the mark of 2,951PB (3.1 billion GB), which represents around 27.2% of total mobile data usage. Moreover, it will improve the company’s Data – ARPU per month to Rs227.3, leading to a market share of 30.2%. This merger will certainly transform Ufone into a major player in the market, which would not only be able to influence the market but challenge the status quo as well.

However, Jazz remains the undisputed leader of the mobile broadband market today. It checks all the boxes and is the preferred choice for majority of the 4G subscribers, corroborated by its largest market share.

Nevertheless, one element where Zong leads the market is data usage, as it offers broadband at dirt-cheap rates with high latency, making it popular for real-time interactive applications. Notwithstanding, one can’t also underestimate Ufone as it has shown promise over the past couple of years and could mutate into a behemoth dominating the market.