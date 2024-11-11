How the PIA privatisation became a train wreck inside a dumpster fire

It started off strange enough. Nearly two weeks ago, a consortium led by Blue World City, the controversial housing society on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, has become the first and only entity to qualify for bidding in the sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Of the six consortiums that were in the running, this was the unlikeliest to emerge as the only contender. Of these six different consortiums pre-approved to bid for PIA, four different airlines were involved including FlyJinnah, AirSial, AirBlue, and Serene Air. However, all five of the consortiums other than the one led by Blue World City have stayed away from the process.

The Blue World consortium was the least experienced when it comes to the aviation business, although it does include Blue World Aviation, owned by the same family, as well as IRIS Communications Limited.

Immediately it became clear something was off. Profit reached out to representatives from FlyJinnah, AirSial, and Arif Habib for an answer. All of the individuals contacted declined to answer on the record. One significant bidder did say they weren’t speaking now because even though Blue World had seemingly become the only contender, the competition was far from over.

This became clear in only a few days. The Blue World consortium made a Rs 10 billion bid for a 65% share in PIA, only for the government to demand Rs 85 billion in comparison. Since then, the matter has gone back to cabinet which will deliberate on whether to accept the over or go back to the drawing board. So what happens now?

Controversial standing

The emergence of Blue World should have been the first sign. Blue World City rose to fame as a mega project in Chakri on the outskirts of Islamabad. Owned by Chaudhry Saad Nazir, it was launched as one of many real estate contenders in the Chakri area in 2018. Having presumably collected a decent amount from initial sales of files, they went on a massive marketing campaign that used classic real estate techniques. They even roped in Engin Altan, the Turkish actor that plays the lead role in the Ertugrul Resurrection drama series that has become a phenomenon in Pakistan, to be their brand ambassador.

Read more: Chakri’s Real Estate Gang Wars

However, the Blue World City has maintained a controversial reputation. It has never been approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and continues to be labelled illegal by the development authority. The land authority says it is not planning to give its approval any time soon. In fact, on recommendation of the RDA, Blue City is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and has not bought a fraction of the land they claim to already be in possession of.

The land in Chakri is a quagmire of legal cases, feuds, and disputed ownership that now has multiple parties involved. Many different housing projects operate in this area, and very few are actually ratified by the RDA. All of these different players have turned Chakri into a hotbed of armed violence, gang wars, and land grabbing.

The fighting came to a head in the summer of 2021, when an armed conflict between Blue World City and a rival housing society, Abdullah City, broke out. The police sent the owners of the both illegal housing societies to Adiala Jail on a court order. Chaudhry Naeem of Blue World City and Tahir Aziz of Abdullah City were summoned by the police for inquiry into the land dispute. During the inquiry, both parties started threatening each other with dire consequences in the presence of Rawalpindi police officers and district administration officers and there were quarrels between them.

Later on, in the midst of these challenges, Blue World also launched a television channel by the name of Suno TV. The channel has been used by them in the past to report news related to Blue World City. Acquiring a media outlet has been a regular tactic by different real estate developers in Pakistan to buy some sort of influence in the media.

The other bidders

Of course, it now seems Blue World may not get PIA as some were expecting. According to sources, the other bidders backed out over a number of key issues. The main one was the government’s insistence that they have directors on the board with decision making input and power. Essentially, the government wanted a new owner to put in the money and inject equity but also let them have a hand in running the show. On top of that, buyers were also seriously concerned about the airline’s ability to return their planes. Historically, the PIA has never been able to return planes to the companies they lease them from. Airlines normally operate by leasing planes but they need to return them in the same condition they get them in. This means refurbishing them at the end of the lease. However, PIA fails to do this, resulting in rising debts.

Remember, Blue World City was one among six initial consortiums that were interested in acquiring PIA. At least four different Pakistani airlines including Fly Jinnah, AirSial, Serene Air, and Air Blue were all part of these consortiums. For these airlines, it was natural to be interested in PIA because it is a matter of survival.

PIA currently has the largest fleet and the largest domestic and international network in Pakistan. The national flag carrier is the market leader in Pakistan’s airline industry, and control of it means having a significant advantage over other airlines. If a consortium with an airline involved in it acquired PIA, it would automatically become the market leader. However, if a consortium without an airline like the Blue World consortium acquires PIA, it will mean a new entity is born and PIA’s position stays the same. In either case, the changes will shake up Pakistani aviation.

Read more: PIA is up for sale, and there’s a six-way battle for who will take the prize

Possibly the consortium best poised to acquire PIA was Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia. Fly Jinnah took its maiden flight in Pakistan in October 2022, and has quickly positioned itself as a high-quality low-budget airline.

Fly Jinnah was the brainchild of the Lakson Group, one of the largest and oldest conglomerates in Pakistan. Founded in 1954 by the Lakhani family, the group first made its money in the tobacco business before selling it to Phillip Morris, which runs the business to date. The company is also the owner of McDonalds in Pakistan and also has interests in FMCG in the shape of Colgate-Palmolive, as well as in tech in the form of companies such as Stormfiber. They are also in the media business, running and operating the Express Group which has a news channel, an entertainment channel, as well as an Urdu and an English daily to boot.

The other partner in this partnership is Air Arabia, the UAE based low-cost airline. During the pandemic, Air Arabia was lobbying heavily with the UAE government to be allowed additional international flights to Pakistan but failed to do so. So what did they do instead? They decided to enter an alliance with the Lakson Group to form Fly Jinnah. And the response from within Pakistan’s aviation industry was not particularly welcoming. In fact, it was PIA that was most up in arms and worried about FlyJinnah giving them competition.

So much so that the then Chief Executive of PIA, Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik, penned a missive to the government, imploring them to prohibit Fly Jinnah from taking flight. The letter contended that green-lighting Fly Jinnah would enable Air Arabia to monopolise the local market and circumvent the country’s aviation policy, under which Air Arabia was barred from further rights to operate in Pakistan. Moreover, the letter revealed that Serene Air and Airsial had approached PIA to address the issue as well. The matter was also a topic of heated debate in the Senate’s Standing Committee on Aviation.

The fear amongst these airlines is that Fly Jinnah would serve as a conduit for Air Arabia, who would then whisk them off to other destinations. And the fear might be able to materialise. In 2023, after completing one year of domestic flights, Fly Jinnah can now operate internationally as well and launched their first flight to Sharjah in February this year.

Now, it seems Air Arabia is in the mood for complete dominance. You see, the consortium bidding for PIA is between Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia. This gives Air Arabia a lot of control since they already have a 45% stake in Fly Jinnah and completely own their UAE airline. Ownership of PIA would give them access to a lot more international flights and routes that they can coordinate with Air Arabia and Fly Jinnah.

There were others of course. Another consortium included AirSial and Serene Air, although this particular group was led by Pak-Ethanol. There was also a bid by Younus Brother Holding, which has amongst its subsidiaries Lucky Cement.

The Privatisation Commission also pre-qualified Airblue Limited; a Pakistani low-cost airline, Arif Habib Corporation Limited; a leading financial services firm, and Blue World City.

The challenge that faces the buyer

The challenge facing the eventual owner of PIA is massive. PIA’s losses are so staggering that it is hard to wrap one’s mind around them. PIA’s cash flows are in a state of chaos. A retrospective glance at PIA’s cash flows from 2017 to June 2023 paints a grim picture. PIA only managed to keep its head above water for a fleeting one and a half years. The remaining five years saw PIA grappling with negative cash flows from its operating activities. In layman’s terms, PIA was bleeding money from its core airline operations. So, how has it managed to stay afloat? The lifeline has been debt.

During the aforementioned period, it was only in the first six months of 2023 that PIA managed to repay more loans than it borrowed. That’s not to say it didn’t borrow. It did. This borrowing spree has been the lifeblood of its operations for the past six and a half years. Is this a sustainable model? Far from it. PIA’s finance costs for 2022 alone amounted to a staggering Rs 50 billion — a record high over the past six years. Yet, barely halfway into 2023, PIA has already incurred an alarming 74% of this cost. It is this escalating cost of finance that prompted PIA to engage the government in a dialogue for financial aid to alleviate its debt burden.

PIA is a negative equity company. Negative shareholder equity is a chilling scenario where a company’s liabilities to its investors eclipse the worth of its assets. In layman’s terms, when a company’s mountain of debt towers over the aggregate value of its assets, even after a complete liquidation, it is branded with the ominous label of negative equity. The fiscal abyss that PIA finds itself in has only yawned wider with time. The negative equity has mushroomed from Rs 291 billion in 2017 to an astronomical Rs 649 billion in June 2023. This gargantuan sum also symbolises the debt albatross that any prospective buyer would be saddled with upon acquiring PIA.

So why does anyone want to buy it in the first place? Perhaps the biggest factor in this which will be a boon for potential buyers of the airline is the decision to restructure PIA’s debt. In March this year, The Pakistan International Airline Holding Company approved the restructuring of the airline’s Rs 268 billion commercial debt, incorporating it into the public debt. The term sheet was finalised by the Ministry of Finance with commercial banks. The government’s decision to merge the airline’s debt into public debt means that taxpayers will bear the cost of PIA’s historic inefficiency and mismanagement.

And as Profit has pointed out before, even though the government of Pakistan is generally terrible at negotiating complex transactions, but in the PIA debt restructuring, may have gotten itself an as-good-as-possible agreement that spreads the pain among the banks and the government relatively evenly.