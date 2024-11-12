Saudi National Bank halts sale of Samba Bank stake in Pakistan

The Saudi National Bank (SNB), a majority shareholder of Samba Bank Limited in Pakistan, has decided to halt the sale of its equity stake in the bank, according to a stock filing on Tuesday.

Following a thorough due diligence process and market exploration, SNB has opted to terminate its planned divestment from Samba Pakistan.

This announcement was disclosed in a regulatory filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in compliance with the Securities Act, 2015.

“We have been notified that after the completion of due diligence and exploration for the sale of its shares in Samba Bank Limited (“Samba Pakistan”), the Saudi National Bank (“SNB”), as the majority shareholder of Samba Pakistan, is terminating the process for the sale of SNB’s equity stake in Samba Pakistan,” read the notice sent to the PSX.

The decision follows months of exploration aimed at finding a buyer for SNB’s stake, yet the process has now been formally concluded without a sale.

On April 9, 2024, Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) expressed public interest in acquiring up to 84.51% stake in Samba Bank Limited. Subsequently, in May, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) granted BAFL approval to begin due diligence on Samba Bank.

Previously, in 2021, Samba Bank had received a firm acquisition proposal from a consortium comprising members of its own management, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, and Gulf Islamic Investment LLC. This consortium intended to acquire control of 852.040 million voting shares, representing 84.51% of Samba Bank’s paid-up capital. However, that transaction did not materialize.