The current tobacco control landscape in Pakistan reveals a persistent struggle to achieve meaningful reductions in smoking rates. Despite rigorous taxation and strict regulatory measures, smoking continues to pose a significant health burden, underscoring the need for a fresh approach. Embracing Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) as an official strategy could bring substantial change, offering a pathway to reduce harm while preserving individual choice.

Incorporating THR strategies – such as promoting access to scientifically-backed options like heated tobacco products, vapes, and oral nicotine pouches –could provide smokers with a viable path away from smoking.

A robust framework would ideally position THR as a complementary component to traditional tobacco control. The foundation of this framework should involve a thorough examination of the efficacy of THR products and their role in reducing smoking rates. Creating an evidence-based approach requires not only governmental endorsement but also collaboration with diverse stakeholders. Their insights can help ensure that harm reduction strategies are aligned with both public health goals and the individual needs.

Involving healthcare professionals ensures that the medical community is prepared to guide smokers in adopting better alternatives. Public health advocates can contribute valuable perspectives on the broader societal impacts, while NGOs can play a role in educating the public and addressing misconceptions. This multi-stakeholder approach can help build public trust and establish a well-rounded policy that reflects collective goals for harm reduction.

Renowned medical scientist, Dr. MeiramRaganin, from Kazakhstan states that “To reduce the risk of oral diseases and general health disorders, it is recommended to quit smoking. In cases where the patient fails or the patient does not want to give up this harmful habit, it is recommended to initially go through noncombustible alternatives, such as nicotine patches, chewing gum, tobacco heating systems.”

Countries like Sweden and Japan have demonstrated the effectiveness of THR products, where smoking rates have dropped significantly since the introduction of better alternatives. This decline underscores the potential impact that such alternatives can have in reducing smoking prevalence.

Any effective policy requires a system for monitoring and evaluating outcomes. Regular evaluation will allow for necessary adjustments to ensure the policy remains adaptive and effective. Transparent reporting of these evaluations will also strengthen public confidence in THR strategies and demonstrate the government’s commitment.

Integrating THR as a cornerstone of tobacco control policy holds immense potential for long-term impact. By creating a structured, evidence-based framework that prioritizes harm reduction, Pakistan can move closer to a smoke-free future.

Profile:

The writer is an independent journalist from Karachi who contributes articles advocating for better alternatives to reduce the harm associated with smoking.