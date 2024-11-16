Sign inSubscribe
Mobile, internet services suspended in several districts of KP, Balochistan 

Telecom services halted to ensure public safety and security amid recent violent incidents, announces PTA 

By News Desk

Mobile and internet services have been suspended in several districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a surge in terrorist attacks, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced. 

“To ensure public safety and security, mobile and internet services have been suspended,” the PTA noted in its announcement.  

The suspension, implemented on immediate directives from the authorities, comes after a series of violent incidents, with over 70 fatalities and numerous injuries reported in Balochistan alone over the past three months. 

On November 9, a suicide bombing at the Quetta Railway Station claimed 26 lives and left 62 others injured.  

The PTA’s statement confirmed the temporary suspension but did not specify the affected areas. However, reports indicate that services have been halted in districts such as Makran, Awaran, Chagai, Kharan, parts of Khuzdar, Kalat, Bolan, Harnai, and Duki—regions recently targeted in terrorist incidents.  

In light of the escalating violence, the Balochistan government has decided to formulate a provincial action plan to enhance governance and bolster security measures across the region.

News Desk
News Desk

