Pakistan’s IT exports could exceed $25b through better utilization of resources: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s IT exports could exceed twenty-five billion dollars through better

utilization of resources and provision of training and education to the workforce.

Chairing a review meeting regarding reforms in IT sector in Islamabad, he directed Higher Education Commission to develop a roadmap for provision of

international standard education, training and skills to the youth.

He pointed out there is a demand for Pakistani IT experts in Gulf countries and proposals related to this should be implemented soon.

Appreciating the proposed strategy for IT sector reforms, he said he would personally oversee its implementation.

The Prime Minister directed to set clear targets for increasing IT exports and to establish specific timeframes for each action.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the formation of a committee to implement reforms in the IT sector and promote collaboration among various institutions.

The meeting was informed that the target for the next five years is to achieve fifteen billion dollars in IT sector exports, one billion dollars from telecom exports, and ten billion dollars from digitization.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan global ranking in e-governance has improved by fourteen spots. 2,500 new IT companies have been registered and Pakistan’s IT ranking has improved from seventy nine to forty.

The meeting was also informed about the proposed plan to facilitate remittances for young people associated with the IT sector, especially freelancers. The Prime Minister praised this initiative regarding international payment gateways and issued instructions for its swift implementation.