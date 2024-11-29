Sign inSubscribe
Symmetry Group secures contract for developing SBP’s website

Company declared most advantageous bidder for maintenance of SBP website

By News Desk

Symmetry Group Limited has been awarded the contract for the development and maintenance of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) external website. According to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company was declared the Most Advantageous Bidder following the Final Evaluation Report issued by the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC).

The project will involve creating and maintaining a robust, user-friendly, and secure online platform for Pakistan’s central bank. This initiative is aimed at enhancing SBP’s digital presence and improving access to critical financial and regulatory information for stakeholders.

Symmetry Group, a leading digital technology company, specialises in providing comprehensive digital solutions, including website development, digital marketing, and enterprise applications. Securing this high-profile contract underscores the company’s position as a key player in Pakistan’s digital transformation landscape.

