Finance minister orders swift action against cartels, backs CCP with resources

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has instructed the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to accelerate its investigations into cartelization and anti-competitive practices, pledging full government support to enhance the Commission’s operational capabilities.

During a visit to the CCP headquarters, the Minister received a comprehensive briefing from Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu on the Commission’s progress and challenges. The Chairman highlighted a backlog of 567 cases, with potential penalties amounting to PKR 74 billion. Despite these hurdles, the CCP has resolved 73 cases in the past year and recovered PKR 100 million in fines.

Dr. Sidhu also informed the Minister that delays persist in key judicial forums, with 200 cases pending in the Supreme Court, 179 in the Competition Appellate Tribunal, and 146 in various high courts. The Chairman emphasized the critical need for additional resources and government intervention to expedite these cases.

Senator Aurangzeb assured the Commission of his support in seeking assistance from the Chief Justice of Pakistan to prioritise competition-related cases. He also committed to working with the Law Ministry for the prompt appointment of tribunal members to address the backlog.

A key development discussed during the meeting was the establishment of the Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), which has already identified over 150 instances of anti-competitive behavior using advanced data analytics. The Minister commended the CCP’s use of technology and stressed the importance of digital transformation to improve efficiency.

“The government is determined to discipline markets and eliminate illegal practices. We expect the Commission to expedite ongoing inquiries, but due process must be followed to avoid any perception of harassment,” Senator Aurangzeb stated.

The Minister further advised the CCP to engage top-tier legal experts and explore service-level agreements with agencies like the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for forensic examination of evidence collected during investigations. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing budgetary support for the Commission’s modernization efforts.

“The CCP’s performance has been commendable, but there is always room for improvement. Strengthening the Commission is essential for fostering fair competition and protecting consumer rights,” the Finance Minister concluded.