Food

Poultry sector demands removal of price cap to prevent losses

PPA official warns of financial crisis and shut down of businesses

By News Desk

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA-North Region) Vice Chairman Malik Muhammad Sharif has called on authorities to remove the cap on poultry meat prices.

In a media statement, the Poultry Association representative highlighted that the poultry sector, as one of the most organized in agriculture, fulfills 40% of the country’s meat consumption and provides employment to around 1.5 million individuals. He explained that poultry meat and egg prices are determined by supply and demand dynamics, influenced by factors such as Islamic festivals, seasonal variations, farm diseases, power outages, and inflation.

He stressed that these factors self-regulate poultry product prices, which are beyond the control of both poultry farmers and public authorities. He warned that public sector interventions, including price capping, are counterproductive, leading to financial losses for poultry farmers and forcing many to shut down their businesses.

He noted that while the Punjab government has set an upper price limit of Rs600 per kilogram for chicken meat, it has not set a minimum price. Chicken, being a perishable product, cannot be stored on farms for more than four to five days, resulting in significant losses. 

According to Sharif, poultry farmers are facing losses of Rs5.5 to Rs6 million per shed.

Sharif urged the Punjab government to withdraw the price cap on chicken meat to prevent further harm to the sector and protect poultry farmers from financial collapse.

 

