Pakistan ranks 198th globally in internet speed, lags behind war-torn Palestine, Libya

Pakistan has been ranked 198th globally in internet speed, placing it below countries such as Palestine, Bhutan, Ghana, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Libya, according to the World Population Review (WPR).

The WPR’s report indicates that the average mobile internet download speed in Pakistan is 19.59 Mbps, while broadband internet averages 15.52 Mbps. In comparison, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads globally in both mobile and broadband internet speeds, followed by Singapore and Qatar.

Hong Kong and Chile secured the third and fourth positions in mobile internet speed, respectively. The report suggests that technological advancements could drive improvements in internet speed globally.

Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), Sajjad Mustafa Syed, expressed optimism that internet speed issues in Pakistan would be resolved within three months. He noted that recent connectivity challenges could be linked to the implementation of a firewall, which may interfere with data transmission.

“If a message is being sent via WhatsApp but images are not transmitting, it may indicate monitoring is taking place,” Syed explained, pointing to potential implications of surveillance measures.

Users across Pakistan have reported intermittent internet outages and reduced speeds, significantly affecting their ability to browse, download, and share media. Wi-Fi and mobile data services have experienced slowdowns, making it difficult for users to send or receive images, videos, and voice notes on platforms like WhatsApp.

The situation has raised concerns about the country’s digital infrastructure, as connectivity issues continue to disrupt daily activities and business operations.