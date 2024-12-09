Unity Foods moves towards exporting sustainable biofuel feedstock

Unity Foods Limited announced its advanced progress in securing long-term contracts to export sustainable and traceable biofuel feedstock to global biofuel producers, including those focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The development comes as the company positions itself to cater to growing global demand for environmentally friendly fuel alternatives.

To bolster its capability, Unity Foods has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU), a critical requirement for exporting biofuel feedstock to international markets. Additionally, the company has successfully executed sample shipments to potential long-term buyers, which were reportedly well-received.

Biofuel feedstock refers to organic materials that are processed to produce biofuels like biodiesel, ethanol, and SAF. These materials are often agricultural by-products, waste oils, or specifically cultivated crops. Sustainable feedstocks are renewable, low in carbon emissions, and traceable, ensuring environmental and social compliance.

This initiative aligns with Unity Foods’ strategic focus on diversifying its revenue streams. Once finalised, these off-take contracts are expected to enhance the company’s exports to the European Union and Far Eastern markets, contributing to its growth trajectory.