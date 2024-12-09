Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Unity Foods moves towards exporting sustainable biofuel feedstock

Company achieves International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU)

By News Desk

Unity Foods Limited announced its advanced progress in securing long-term contracts to export sustainable and traceable biofuel feedstock to global biofuel producers, including those focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The development comes as the company positions itself to cater to growing global demand for environmentally friendly fuel alternatives.

To bolster its capability, Unity Foods has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU), a critical requirement for exporting biofuel feedstock to international markets. Additionally, the company has successfully executed sample shipments to potential long-term buyers, which were reportedly well-received.

Biofuel feedstock refers to organic materials that are processed to produce biofuels like biodiesel, ethanol, and SAF. These materials are often agricultural by-products, waste oils, or specifically cultivated crops. Sustainable feedstocks are renewable, low in carbon emissions, and traceable, ensuring environmental and social compliance.

This initiative aligns with Unity Foods’ strategic focus on diversifying its revenue streams. Once finalised, these off-take contracts are expected to enhance the company’s exports to the European Union and Far Eastern markets, contributing to its growth trajectory.

Previous article
Mitchell’s stakeholders decide against selling 40% to CCL
Next article
PSX continues upward movement; closes just below 110,000 mark
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Legal

India’s antitrust body seeks Supreme Court intervention in Amazon and Flipkart...

CCI says legal challenges, filed by Samsung, Vivo, and other parties in Indian high courts, aim to derail the probe

Jack Ma links Ant Group’s future growth to AI advancements

Trump invites Google, Microsoft, Meta to discuss online drug sales

PSX continues upward movement; closes just below 110,000 mark

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.