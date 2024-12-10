Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ghandhara Tyre signs MoU with Chinese firm for joint venture

Collaboration aims to manufacture and export truck and passenger car radial tyres

By News Desk

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shandong Huasheng Rubber Co., Ltd. (SHRC), a prominent Chinese technology provider in the tyre industry, according to a stock filing on Tuesday.  

The MoU marks the beginning of efforts to explore a joint venture to manufacture and export tyres from Pakistan.

The proposed joint venture will focus on the production, marketing, and supply of truck bus radial and passenger car radial tyres, targeting export markets. 

According to the company, the project is subject to successful feasibility studies, regulatory and internal approvals, and the signing of definitive agreements.

Previous article
84 Pakistani textile mills blacklisted by ICA for defaulting on cotton deals
Next article
Govt revises profit rates on National Savings Schemes 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.