Rs200 prize bond draw to take place on December 16

The 100th draw for the Rs200 prize bond is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2024, in Sialkot, offering participants a chance to win attractive cash prizes.

The first prize for the Rs200 bond is Rs750,000, while the second prize of Rs250,000 will be awarded to multiple winners. The third prize, worth Rs1,250, will be given to numerous participants.

This draw is expected to attract significant attention as smaller-denomination bonds, like the Rs200, are popular among investors seeking opportunities to win substantial amounts.

The results will be announced shortly after the balloting process concludes, with a detailed list of winning numbers made available to ensure transparency.

The Rs200 prize bond will have additional draws throughout 2024, including scheduled events on March 15, June 17, and September 16.

Upcoming draws for other denominations such as Rs750, Rs1,500, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 bonds are also planned, providing multiple opportunities for participants to try their luck.

Last week, the government announced the winners of the Rs25,000 national prize bond draw, conducted on December 10, 2024, in Quetta. Two lucky winners secured the first prize of Rs30 million each. The winning bond numbers were 385325 and 498317.

The second prize of Rs10 million each was awarded to five winners holding bond numbers 053461, 056921, 187297, 249312, and 934808.

Additionally, 700 winners received the third prize of Rs300,000 each.