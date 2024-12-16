Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown until December 22

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd. has extended the suspension of its plant operations until December 22, 2024, citing ongoing operational requirements.

The latest update follows the company’s earlier announcement on November 15, 2024, when operations were initially suspended from November 16 to December 15 for planned maintenance and inventory management.

In its latest notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company stated that the extension aims to ensure operational efficiency.

Lotte Chemical reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and keeping stakeholders informed, directing TRE Certificate Holders to note the updated timeline for the shutdown.

Lotte Chemical was incorporated in Pakistan on May 30, 1998 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 ( repealed with enactment of the Companies Act, 2017). The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and sell Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA).