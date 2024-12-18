Sign inSubscribe
NAB abolishes 238 posts under federal govt’s right-sizing policy

Positions from Grade-1 to Grade-19 eliminated, including directors and clerical staff

By Monitoring Desk

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has abolished 238 posts across various grades as part of the federal government’s right-sizing policy, according to official sources. The move was approved by the NAB Chairman in his capacity as the Principal Accounting Officer.

According to media reports, the eliminated positions range from Grade-1 to Grade-19 and include two posts of Additional Director (Grade-19), one of Deputy Director (Grade-18), 58 of Assistant Director (Grade-17), and eight of Deputy Assistant Director (Grade-16).

Among clerical and administrative roles, three posts of Data Control Supervisor (Grade-16), 23 of Assistant Private Secretary (Grade-16), 12 of Data Control Assistant (Grade-15), and one of Assistant have been abolished.

Lower-grade positions affected include 33 posts of Stenotypist (Grade-14), one of Cashier (Grade-14), 12 of Upper Division Clerk (UDC, Grade-13), and 15 of Junior Clerk (Grade-11). Additionally, eight posts of Clerk, 19 of Driver (Grade-1), and various support roles such as Duplicate Machine Operator, Dispatch Rider, and Messenger have been scrapped.

Support staff positions eliminated include three Cash Messengers, 30 Deputy Messengers, two Orderlies, and two Sanitary Workers, among others.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
