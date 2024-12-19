Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects Rs1.2trn into market via reverse repo, Shariah-based OMOs

Reverse repo operation absorbs Rs1,013.65 billion; Shariah-compliant OMO secures Rs189 billion

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs1,202.65 billion into the money market through a combination of reverse repo purchase operations and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMOs).

Following the recent monetary policy rate cut to 13%, the SBP conducted a reverse repo purchase (injection) OMO for a two-day tenor. According to results issued by the central bank, it received 12 bids amounting to Rs1,013.65 billion. 

The bids offered rates of return ranging from 13.07% to 13.25%, and the SBP accepted the entire amount at a 13.07% rate of return.

Simultaneously, the SBP conducted a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO, also for a two-day tenor. The operation attracted 4 bids totaling Rs189 billion, with rates of return quoted between 13.10% and 13.15%. The SBP accepted the full amount at a 13.10% rate of return.

These injections come amid the SBP’s efforts to stabilize liquidity in the banking sector following its recent monetary easing measures, which have included a cumulative reduction of 900 basis points in the policy rate since June 2024. 

The central bank continues to use OMOs as a tool to manage short-term liquidity and ensure smooth functioning of the interbank market.

Previous article
Govt raises Rs382 billion in PIB auction, yields decline across maturities
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.