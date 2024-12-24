Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM orders cackdown on tax defaulters, pushes for revenue digitization

Shehbaz Sharif emphasises technology-driven reforms, targets sugar, cement, and tobacco sectors to boost transparency and stabilise markets

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to bring tax defaulters into the tax net and enforce strict measures against non-compliance. These directives were issued during a key review meeting focused on enhancing revenue collection, according to a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In the meeting, officials provided updates on the installation and monitoring of video analytics in the sugar industry, a measure aimed at improving transparency and efficiency. The Prime Minister emphasised that the government’s digitisation initiatives for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would yield significant financial benefits for the national treasury.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of leveraging technology to modernise FBR operations, stating that improving the board’s performance through technological innovation remains a top government priority. He noted that the use of video analytics in the sugar industry would enhance revenue collection, curb hoarding, and help stabilise market prices.

He further assured that the government’s primary objective is to ensure the availability of sugar at affordable prices for the public and instructed officials to monitor sugar stocks regularly to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain.

The Prime Minister also called for stringent and indiscriminate actions against tax evasion and under-reporting by sugar mills, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accountability and fair taxation. He directed the swift completion of FBR’s value chain digitisation efforts and urged the expedited implementation of video analytics in the cement and tobacco industries to broaden the scope of revenue generation initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and senior government officials.

Previous article
CCP discusses reforms to enhance competition in power sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.