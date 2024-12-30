Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Big Bird Food repays Rs458.54 million debt to SAPICO

Company focuses on financial flexibility and sustainable growth

By News Desk

Big Bird Food Limited (BBFL) said it has successfully repaid a debt amounting to PKR 458.54 million to Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited (SAPICO). 

“We are pleased to inform you that Big Bird Food Limited (BBFL) has successfully repaid PKR 458.54 million of its outstanding debt to Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited (SAPICO),”  according to a notice issued by BBFL to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. 

This strategic initiative underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its financial position and reducing leverage. 

The repayment, financed through non-operational cash flow sources, reflects BBFL’s dedication to enhancing financial flexibility, improving capacity, maintaining a robust balance sheet, and driving sustainable growth.

The company highlighted that this strategic initiative aligns with its goal of driving sustainable growth while maximizing shareholder value and ensuring long-term financial stability. 

Previous article
Govt injects Rs436bn into struggling state-owned enterprises in six months
Next article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, December 30, 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.