Big Bird Food repays Rs458.54 million debt to SAPICO

Big Bird Food Limited (BBFL) said it has successfully repaid a debt amounting to PKR 458.54 million to Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited (SAPICO).

“We are pleased to inform you that Big Bird Food Limited (BBFL) has successfully repaid PKR 458.54 million of its outstanding debt to Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited (SAPICO),” according to a notice issued by BBFL to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

This strategic initiative underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its financial position and reducing leverage.

The repayment, financed through non-operational cash flow sources, reflects BBFL’s dedication to enhancing financial flexibility, improving capacity, maintaining a robust balance sheet, and driving sustainable growth.

The company highlighted that this strategic initiative aligns with its goal of driving sustainable growth while maximizing shareholder value and ensuring long-term financial stability.