First batch of 146 electric buses arrives in Islamabad

The first batch of 146 electric buses out of a total of 160 has arrived in Islamabad, with the remaining 14 buses en route from China, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

CDA officials confirmed that construction of a charging station at Zero Point has commenced, following delays caused by the cancellation of tenders twice. A new tender was issued at reduced rates, enabling progress on chargers and parking facilities for the new bus routes.

In the initial phase, container-based offices will be set up to facilitate operations. Officials stated that driver training on the new routes will require approximately one month. The buses will soon begin operations on routes covering Park Road, B-7, PWD, I-8, and I-9. These routes have already received the necessary approvals.

Separately, the Punjab government announced plans earlier this month to introduce 102 electric buses in Rawalpindi. These buses will cover an 84-km network, including 10 key public transport routes. The provincial government has allocated Rs 200 million for this initiative, with an overall project cost of Rs 4.7 billion.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan confirmed in June that the electric bus service will launch next year. Planned routes include Taxila, Wah Cantt, and IJP Road to Akhteree 26, as well as Daulatala to Rawalpindi. This initiative is expected to improve air quality significantly by reducing environmental pollution in the region.