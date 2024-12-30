Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

First batch of 146 electric buses arrives in Islamabad

Remaining 14 buses en route from China; Zero-point charging station construction underway

By Agencies

The first batch of 146 electric buses out of a total of 160 has arrived in Islamabad, with the remaining 14 buses en route from China, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

CDA officials confirmed that construction of a charging station at Zero Point has commenced, following delays caused by the cancellation of tenders twice. A new tender was issued at reduced rates, enabling progress on chargers and parking facilities for the new bus routes.

In the initial phase, container-based offices will be set up to facilitate operations. Officials stated that driver training on the new routes will require approximately one month. The buses will soon begin operations on routes covering Park Road, B-7, PWD, I-8, and I-9. These routes have already received the necessary approvals.

Separately, the Punjab government announced plans earlier this month to introduce 102 electric buses in Rawalpindi. These buses will cover an 84-km network, including 10 key public transport routes. The provincial government has allocated Rs 200 million for this initiative, with an overall project cost of Rs 4.7 billion.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan confirmed in June that the electric bus service will launch next year. Planned routes include Taxila, Wah Cantt, and IJP Road to Akhteree 26, as well as Daulatala to Rawalpindi. This initiative is expected to improve air quality significantly by reducing environmental pollution in the region.

Previous article
SIFC sets deadlines for petroleum, LNG, and terminal operations decisions
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

TRG continues to languish in the shadow of Chishti’s tug-of-war

Once reputed as a clean, safe, stable bet on the stock market, the management of TRG is drawing up its defences in the face of another attack

Backed by Bank of Punjab, Gobi Partners is set to bet on Pakistan again. Why now?

Cash settled futures might be coming to the PSX. What are they and why do they matter?

Banking sector’s banner year creates small business lending vacuum

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.