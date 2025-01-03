Awais Leghari urges implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code 2023

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has written to all provincial Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Federal Ministers for Planning and Science & Technology, urging them to enforce the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) under their respective domains of building regulations.

In his letters, the Minister emphasized the importance of implementing these codes to promote efficient energy use and minimize wastage. He highlighted that ineffective electricity usage in buildings leads to unnecessarily high electricity bills.

Additionally, he noted that during peak summer months, the power sector is compelled to maintain several expensive power plants for managing 60 to 80 hours of peak load demand, despite these plants remaining underutilized for most of the year, resulting in “capacity payments” and other costs being added to the overall electricity tariff.

The Minister further stated that energy-efficient buildings could reduce heating demand during winters, subsequently lowering the country’s reliance on natural gas.

Addressing the issue of peak load management, the Federal Minister explained that the need for maintaining costly power plants is primarily driven by the inability to meet peak demand.

The implementation of ECBC-2023 aims to reduce operational costs in the power sector and lower peak demand through effective energy utilization.

The Federal Minister proposed a two-pronged strategy in his letter to ensure sustainable development in the power sector and to foster economic growth through energy-efficient building practices: (i) Revisiting existing bylaws by relevant development authorities, building control authorities, municipalities, and local governments; (ii) Incorporating these codes into annual development programs.

The Minister expressed confidence that enforcing these regulations would significantly reduce operational costs and promote sustainable development.

He also referenced the approval of ECBC-2023 by the Federal Cabinet and the National Economic Council (NEC) in his communication.

This initiative is expected to enhance energy conservation across the construction sector, reduce electricity costs, and pave the way for a more sustainable energy infrastructure in Pakistan.

For public awareness and benefit, the complete ECBC-2023 guidelines are available on the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) website at https://neeca.gov.pk/Download.