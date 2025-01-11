Sign inSubscribe
GO boosts oil market share to 10% in first half of FY25

PSO's share declines to 41.7% as GO gains ground

By Monitoring Desk

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) has significantly increased its market share in the domestic petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) sectors during the first half of the current fiscal year, surpassing all other oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Data reveals that GO’s combined share in petrol and HSD sales rose by 6.7 percentage points, reaching nearly 10% in the first half of FY25, compared to 3.3% in the same period last year. 

Meanwhile, PSO’s share dropped to 41.7%, down from 46%, marking a 4.3% decline. Similarly, the market shares of Attock Petroleum and My Petroleum also recorded declines.

In the HSD market alone, GO’s performance was even more pronounced, with its share rising to 11.1% in the first six months of FY25, compared to 4.4% during the same period last year. 

PSO’s share in HSD fell to 47.1% from 53%, Shell Pakistan’s declined to 5.9% from 6.4%, and Attock Petroleum’s share dropped to 8.7% from 9.3%.

GO’s growth has been supported by its partnership with Saudi oil giant Aramco, which acquired a 40% stake in the company last year. Aramco has begun establishing its branded retail outlets across Pakistan.  

Data from the oil sector indicates that GO’s rise in sales has primarily come at the expense of PSO’s market share.

Recently, GO was granted permission to import HSD alongside PSO, despite objections from local refiners who argued that domestic HSD production was sufficient to meet demand. 

Industry sources stated that GO’s increased HSD sales have notably impacted PSO, which has long been the market leader in the sector. The imports allowed GO to enhance its supply capabilities and expand its footprint in the domestic fuel market.

 

