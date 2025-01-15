Pakistan marks its largest-ever participation at Heimtextil 2025, eyes export growth

Pakistan is making its largest-ever appearance at Heimtextil 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for home textiles, with over 275 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of products. The event, which began on January 14 in Frankfurt, Germany, features 2,800 exhibitors from 130 countries, with Pakistan standing out as the fourth-largest exhibiting nation.

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s national pavilion includes 64 small companies, reflecting a more than 10% increase in participation compared to last year.

“Heimtextil is vital for Pakistan’s home textile exports,” stated Shafaat Ahmad Kaleem, Pakistan’s Consul General in Frankfurt. He highlighted the “Thread Connect” initiative, which will host business meetings between Pakistani exporters and global buyers on January 15 to enhance trade relationships.

Omar Salahuddin, Messe Frankfurt’s representative in Pakistan, expressed optimism about the scale of participation. “With larger stalls and strategic locations for exhibitors, we anticipate significant export growth,” he remarked.

Pakistani companies are presenting a variety of products, including towels, bed linen, and apparel, supported by Messe Frankfurt’s marketing assistance to access new global markets.

Sustainability remains a focus, with European Union regulations set to take effect between 2025 and 2030. Approximately 30% of Pakistan’s textile sector currently complies with international sustainability standards, a figure that needs to double by 2030 to maintain competitiveness.

Pakistan’s record-breaking presence at Heimtextil 2025 marks a critical step in solidifying its position in the global textile market.