Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP govt warns contractors over delays in hydropower projects

Notices issued for Balakot and Lawi projects; work to be expedited

By Monitoring Desk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress on the 300 MW Balakot hydropower project in Mansehra and the 69 MW Lawi hydropower project in Chitral. A notice will be issued to the contractors of both projects, warning them to expedite construction or face further action.

In a special meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy Engr. Tariq Sadozai and Secretary of Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, officials emphasized the urgency of completing the projects. Contractors were directed to take immediate measures to resume halted construction work and avoid further delays.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that the projects are being funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Once operational, these projects are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 15 billion for the province.

The delay in design and electro-mechanical (E&M) work by the Chinese contractor Gazoba China and Turkish consultant Dolsar drew sharp criticism from Secretary of Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan. He expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of both teams and demanded immediate action to address the delays.

SACM Tariq Sadozai also urged the contractor, consultant, and project directors to accelerate progress at the dam site and ordered the resumption of construction at halted locations.

Later, the Secretary of Power reprimanded project directors for the slow progress on the Lawi hydropower project and issued a stern warning, stating that further delays in energy projects would not be tolerated.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, January 21, 2025
Next article
Pakistan’s oil import bill reach $8.08 billion in in firsts half of FY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Tribunal directs Fauji Fertilizer to deposit Rs18.89bn GIDC arrears with default...

Once the cess is collected from customers on behalf of the government, it must be promptly deposited in the federal treasury, rules Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue

Pakistan’s debt reaches Rs71.3 trillion, accounts for 67.4% of GDP: Finance Minister

IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO to be privatised in first phase, Senate body informed

Bangladesh seeks 15,000 tons of sugar import from Pakistan under G2G arrangement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.