KP govt warns contractors over delays in hydropower projects

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress on the 300 MW Balakot hydropower project in Mansehra and the 69 MW Lawi hydropower project in Chitral. A notice will be issued to the contractors of both projects, warning them to expedite construction or face further action.

In a special meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy Engr. Tariq Sadozai and Secretary of Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, officials emphasized the urgency of completing the projects. Contractors were directed to take immediate measures to resume halted construction work and avoid further delays.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that the projects are being funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Once operational, these projects are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 15 billion for the province.

The delay in design and electro-mechanical (E&M) work by the Chinese contractor Gazoba China and Turkish consultant Dolsar drew sharp criticism from Secretary of Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan. He expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of both teams and demanded immediate action to address the delays.

SACM Tariq Sadozai also urged the contractor, consultant, and project directors to accelerate progress at the dam site and ordered the resumption of construction at halted locations.

Later, the Secretary of Power reprimanded project directors for the slow progress on the Lawi hydropower project and issued a stern warning, stating that further delays in energy projects would not be tolerated.