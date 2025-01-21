Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s oil import bill reach $8.08 billion in in firsts half of FY25

Raw materials and machinery for agriculture, textile and transport sectors drive overall imports to $27.84 billion from July to December 2024

Oil imports

Pakistan’s oil import bill posted a marginal growth of 1% year-on-year during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December 2024-25), reaching $8.08 billion, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

Within the petroleum group, crude oil imports rose 3.03% in value and 16.15% in quantity, totaling 4.98 million tonnes compared to 4.29 million tonnes in the same period last year. 

Conversely, the import cost of petroleum products dropped 7%, despite an 8.38% increase in quantity, reaching 5.24 million tonnes. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports edged up by 1.95%, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports surged by 54.15%.

Overall imports increased by 6.52% to $27.84 billion during the period, driven by rising imports of raw materials, machinery, and agriculture products.

Machinery imports saw a 15.69% growth, climbing to $4.17 billion from $3.61 billion a year earlier. This increase was led by textile machinery (up 53.90%), electrical machinery and apparatus (up 31.27%), and construction machinery (up 53.06%). 

However, the telecommunication group saw a slight decline of 1.33%, primarily due to a 7.46% drop in mobile phone imports, attributed to higher tax rates.

The transport sector showed a positive growth of 15.81%, driven by an increase in imports of Completely Knocked Down (CKD)/Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles.

In the agriculture sector, fertiliser imports rose sharply by 39.83%, while medicinal product imports increased by 16.75%, and plastic materials by 6.51%. However, the import of insecticides declined by 29.95% during the same period.

Metal imports recorded a 5.14% growth, primarily due to a rise in iron and steel scrap imports. These trends highlight the diverse contributions of various sectors to Pakistan’s overall import growth during the first half of FY25.

 

KP govt warns contractors over delays in hydropower projects
Air Link acquires land worth Rs572 million for expansion
