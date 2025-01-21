U.S. to exit WHO again under Trump’s executive order

The United States will withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO), President Donald Trump announced on Monday, citing the global health agency’s alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises. The decision, formalised through an executive order signed shortly after Trump’s second-term inauguration, sets a 12-month notice period for the exit and halts U.S. financial contributions to the WHO.

Trump accused the WHO of operating under undue political influence and imposing “unfairly onerous payments” on the U.S., which provides nearly 18% of the agency’s total funding.

“World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump said during the announcement. He also ceased negotiations on the WHO pandemic treaty and outlined plans to recall U.S. personnel working with the organisation.

The U.S. departure is expected to disrupt several key WHO programs, particularly those targeting tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and emergency health crises. The WHO expressed regret over the decision, emphasising its reliance on U.S. contributions for global health initiatives.

The WHO’s second-largest state donor, Germany, criticized the move, with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach calling for continued dialogue to prevent the withdrawal. China also condemned the decision, reaffirming its support for strengthening the WHO’s global health governance role.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation—another major donor—stressed the need to bolster rather than undermine the WHO, highlighting its critical role in global health.

Trump’s withdrawal is not unprecedented; during his first term, he initiated a similar move, accusing the WHO of aiding China in obscuring COVID’s origins. The decision was reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021, who re-entered the U.S. into the organization on his first day in office.

The withdrawal is likely to reignite debates about the WHO’s structure, funding, and role in addressing global health challenges, as the U.S. grapples with balancing domestic priorities and international commitments.