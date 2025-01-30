Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Property registrations for high-rises in Karachi stall amid FBR valuation uncertainty

Unclear guidelines on multi-story buildings leave sub-registrars unable to process sales; Karachi Tax Bar Association urges FBR to clarify the matter

By Monitoring Desk

Property registrations for multi-story buildings in Karachi have come to a halt due to ambiguity in the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) latest fair market valuation (FMV) notification. 

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has urged the FBR to clarify the matter to avoid further disruptions in property transactions.

In a letter to the FBR’s Member Operations, the KTBA stated that sub-registrars across Karachi have either suspended or refused to process sale deed registrations for residential, commercial, and industrial properties with multiple floors. 

The issue arose after the issuance of SRO 1724(I)/2024 on October 29, 2024, which does not provide a method for assessing FMVs of multi-story properties, unlike the previous framework under SRO 345(I)/2022.

Previously, residential properties were assigned a 25% increase in value for each additional floor, while commercial buildings were subject to a 100% increase per floor. Industrial properties were assessed based on the plot value and the cumulative covered area of all floors. 

The latest notification, however, does not specify a calculation method, creating uncertainty among property buyers, sellers, and registration authorities.

KTBA warned that the lack of clarity has led to inconsistent interpretations, particularly for mixed-use buildings, which previously had structured valuation rules. 

The association cautioned that the ongoing uncertainty could impact government revenue from property transactions and urged the FBR to issue an immediate clarification with practical examples to ensure smooth market operations.

Previous article
Commerce Ministry alleges exporters, DPP officials for clearing substandard rice exports to EU
Next article
Foreign investors pull out 87% of T-bill investments as returns decline
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Climate change

Pakistan needs $100bn investment for clean energy transition, Senate panel briefed 

$50 billion needed to achieve 60% renewable energy target by 2030; additional investment required to cut emissions by 50% and implement National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Plan

US delegation sees great investment opportunities; intelligent workforce base in Pakistan

Easypaisa set to drive Pakistan’s fintech revolution with backing from Telenor and Alipay

Govt promoting environment-friendly electricity generation: Awais Leghari

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.