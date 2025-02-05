PM orders immediate steps to make Gwadar Port fully operational

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed urgent measures to operationalize Gwadar Port on a commercial basis and formed a committee, led by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, to coordinate with stakeholders for its transformation into a modern, fully functional port.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister emphasized the need for an international conference to highlight Gwadar’s significance. He instructed officials to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy and accelerate diplomatic efforts to promote the port’s commercial viability. He also sought a detailed report on imports and exports handled through Gwadar.

Officials briefed the meeting on Gwadar Port’s capacity to provide cost-effective and time-efficient access to the Persian Gulf for vessels up to 50,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) and its role in facilitating trans-shipment to Gulf countries. The port is expected to boost the mining and aquaculture sectors in Balochistan, while also benefiting China’s western regions and Central Asian states.

It was noted that Gwadar Free Zone had been exempted from all federal, provincial, and local taxes, with its regulatory framework finalized. The meeting was also informed that between 2018 and 2022, a lack of dredging had severely impacted the port’s depth. However, dredging was completed in 2022-23, restoring the required depth. Utility services have now been provided at the port.

The briefing covered several public welfare initiatives in Gwadar, including the Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Gwadar Institute of Technical Education, Pak-China Primary School, Gwadar Livelihood Project, Fisheries Processing and Export Zone, and a solar park.

The government is also working to connect Gwadar with Pakistan Railways’ Main Line M-4, while the Gwadar-Quetta Highway, completed in 2018, has improved access to Turbat, Hoshab, and Panjgur. Construction is ongoing on the M-8 Motorway (Gwadar-Hoshab-Rato Dero) to link Gwadar with Sukkur. Additionally, the Nokundi-Mashkhel road is under construction, and work on the Mashkhel-Panjgur road is set to begin soon.

The briefing highlighted rapid progress on the Gwadar East Bay Expressway and the Gwadar Safe City project, which is being developed in collaboration with the Balochistan government. The planning minister suggested modernizing cargo inspection facilities at Gwadar Port with artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the updates and reiterated his commitment to making Gwadar a key commercial and logistics hub.