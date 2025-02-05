KPT gets grant from Korea’s EXIM Bank for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor feasibility study

Karachi Port Trust (KPT), with support from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), has secured a grant from EXIM Bank, Korea, to conduct a feasibility study for the proposed Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor (LEFC).

According to a press release, the LEFC will span approximately 25 kilometers, starting from the ICI intersection at Jinnah Bridge, passing through Lyari Nullah, and ending at the Daewoo Bus Terminal on the Superhighway. The project is aimed at reducing congestion by enabling uninterrupted freight movement to and from Karachi Port, bypassing the city’s heavily trafficked roads.

A kickoff meeting with Korean consultants was held on February 3, 2025, at the KPT Head Office, officially launching the initiative. Following the meeting, the consultants toured the proposed Right of Way (ROW) to assess the project site.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed within eight months, setting the groundwork for improved freight transport and logistical efficiency at Karachi Port.