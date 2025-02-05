PM directs restoration of Green Channel for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to restore the Green Channel initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. He also announced the formation of a committee to grant special recognition to distinguished diaspora members contributing to national development.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Convention, the prime minister expressed gratitude to the Pakistani diaspora for their commitment to the country’s progress. He acknowledged their role as ambassadors of Pakistan and assured them that the government was dedicated to addressing their concerns.

The Green Channel initiative, originally launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, aims to streamline immigration and customs processes for overseas Pakistanis. The prime minister announced that the programme would soon be reinstated, emphasizing that the active participation of overseas Pakistanis would be crucial to its success.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significant contributions of overseas Pakistanis, particularly in strengthening the national economy through remittances. He noted that foreign remittances had increased by 30%, boosting foreign exchange reserves and supporting economic stability.

He also recognized overseas Pakistanis who, after acquiring skills and experience abroad, are now investing in Pakistan’s economy as experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Their continued involvement, he said, was essential to the country’s growth.

To support the diaspora, he referred to a dedicated department in Punjab tasked with resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. Under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this initiative has helped recover properties from land grabbers, providing relief to overseas citizens.

The prime minister announced that Pakistan’s top taxpayers, exporters, and investors would be officially recognized as ‘Ambassadors At Large.’ A committee within the Overseas Ministry will facilitate the issuance of blue passports to exceptional Pakistanis who have significantly contributed to the country’s economy.

Sharif also praised the contributions of Pakistani laborers in the Middle East’s construction industry, acknowledging their hard work in supporting both their host countries and Pakistan’s economy.