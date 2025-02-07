Govt investigates foreign-funded projects flagged in audit reports

The government has launched an investigation into foreign-funded development projects flagged in audit reports for the fiscal year 2024-25, following concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The probe aims to address discrepancies in fund utilisation and improve transparency in major infrastructure projects.

According to a news report, during a Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources meeting, chaired by Senator Shahadat Awan, officials from the Ministry of Water Resources and Wapda briefed lawmakers on ongoing reviews.

Secretary Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza informed the committee that the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) was reviewing reports chronologically but had been instructed by the Auditor General’s Office to prioritize foreign-funded projects in line with IMF requirements.

The committee was also briefed on a Rs29 billion discrepancy in the Dasu Hydropower Project due to a design change. Secretary Murtaza revealed that the World Bank had issued a No Objection Letter to replace a portion of cutting cover benches with a tunnel along the Karakoram Highway (KKH). Despite unresolved land acquisition issues, the contractor was mobilized under the World Bank’s directives. The inquiry into the matter is expected to conclude within three months.

Officials also reported that out of 71 audit reports, action has been taken on 20, while eight cases remain with the FIA, NAB, or courts.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the committee questioned the lack of action against officials involved in financial mismanagement. It also raised concerns over unauthorized vehicle procurement worth Rs74 crore, despite the Prime Minister’s austerity directives. An inquiry into this purchase, initiated in 2022, remains incomplete.

The committee recommended expediting inquiries and providing details of court-pending cases and individuals held responsible. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Secretary Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza and Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani.