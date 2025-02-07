Pakistan, OIC discuss trade, development cooperation

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah to explore ways to strengthen economic, trade, and development ties among OIC member states.

During the meeting, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deeper engagement with the OIC, emphasizing that frequent high-level interactions are essential for fostering stronger economic and strategic partnerships within the Muslim world. He conveyed the Prime Minister’s appreciation for the Secretary-General’s participation in the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, held in Islamabad on January 11-12, and praised the OIC’s efforts in advancing women’s empowerment across member states.

The minister highlighted economic and trade connectivity as crucial for regional prosperity and stability. He commended the Secretary-General’s leadership in facilitating trade and development initiatives, underscoring their role in strengthening intra-OIC cooperation.

Inviting Taha to visit the ongoing Made in Pakistan exhibition at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center, Khan described the event as a key initiative to showcase Pakistan’s industrial potential and promote economic collaboration with OIC nations. He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to hosting the 18th OIC Trade Fair in Lahore later this year, seeking the OIC’s support for its success.

The OIC Secretary-General welcomed Pakistan’s proactive approach to economic integration within the organization and acknowledged its efforts in enhancing trade and development among member states. He praised Pakistan’s role in fostering greater cooperation within the OIC and reiterated the organization’s commitment to facilitating trade, investment, and sustainable growth across the Muslim world.

At the end of the meeting, Khan recorded his remarks in the OIC’s Guest Book, expressing Pakistan’s strong belief in the organization’s ability to unite and uplift the Muslim Ummah through economic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to joint initiatives aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and development partnerships among OIC member states.