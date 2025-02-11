Sign inSubscribe
Pakistani IT firms secure investment deals at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh

Over 100 companies from Pakistan participate in global tech event, eye expansion in Saudi and GCC markets

By News Desk
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja meeting with Assistant Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), H.E. Ibrahim Al Mubarak in Riyadh on February 10, 2025.

Pakistani IT companies have secured multiple investment and business deals with international firms at LEAP 2025, a leading global technology conference held in Riyadh, according to the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA). 

The event has provided a major platform for Pakistani firms to showcase their capabilities and expand their footprint in the Saudi and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

P@SHA reported that over 100 Pakistani IT companies and 1,000 delegates are participating in the event, engaging in strategic networking, partnerships, and joint ventures with global tech leaders. 

The Pakistan pavilion at LEAP 2025 was inaugurated by State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, underscoring the country’s commitment to boosting IT exports and attracting foreign investments.

P@SHA Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Umair Nizam highlighted that Pakistani IT firms have drawn interest from international investors across multiple sectors, leading to several agreements being finalized during the conference. 

He noted that the country’s IT exports had doubled in the last fiscal year and were on track to achieve another record in 2025, driven by new partnerships at both public and private levels.

Nizam attributed the success of Pakistani IT firms to coordinated efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and P@SHA. He emphasized that these initiatives have helped create a favorable business environment for Pakistani companies to expand operations in Saudi Arabia and other GCC nations.

The ongoing participation of Pakistani IT firms in global tech expos like LEAP is expected to strengthen the country’s digital economy, drive innovation, and enhance foreign exchange earnings through increased exports and collaborations.

