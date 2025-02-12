Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP announces updated buyback auction rules for government securities

Auction procedures revised to streamline market operations

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued updated operational guidelines for the buyback of government securities, revising auction procedures for Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). The new framework, detailed in DMMD Circular No. 02 of 2025, will replace previous instructions issued in 2024.

Under the revised mechanism, SBP will conduct auctions for the buyback of government securities, including Zero Coupon, Fixed, and Floater PIBs, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. The central bank will publish auction details, including security types, target amounts, and schedules, on Refinitiv, Bloomberg, and the SBP website.

All Primary Dealers can submit competitive bids, while non-competitive bids will also be accepted under existing rules. 

Bidding will be conducted via the Bloomberg Auction Module (AUPD), requiring participants to submit bid prices per Rs.100 of face value up to four decimal places, along with the amount (face value) of securities they intend to offer.

Upon settlement, the acquired securities will be deducted from the SGLA (Subsidiary General Ledger Account) of successful bidders, with their current accounts credited accordingly. The SBP has also reaffirmed that all other auction rules and procedures outlined in prior circulars will continue to apply.

The move aims to enhance liquidity management and market efficiency in the government securities sector while ensuring transparency and competitiveness in the auction process.

Previous article
First commercial shipment of BYD electric vehicles arrived at Karachi Port Trust
Next article
Govt signs financial advisory deal for privatisation of three DISCOs
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.